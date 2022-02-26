Rams’ Sean McVay Reportedly Turns Down Massive Amazon Deal

Sean McVay won’t be leaving the Rams. Not for an Amazon Prime Video deal, anyway. He turned down the streaming giant.

Amazon Prime Video was planning to meet with the Los Angeles head coach next week. They wanted him to become an NFL TV game analyst for them. Some sources said that the streaming platform was willing to offer McVay five years and $100 million for the contract. His appearance would be on Amazon’s exclusive Thursday Night Football package, which is set to air in the fall.

That’s a sizeable chunk of change. However, Sean McVay said no. We can assume that he got a big raise from the Los Angeles Rams, especially considering they just won the Super Bowl. The head coach was reportedly making around $8.5 million per season.

On Friday, February 25, Adam Schefter from ESPN tweeted about the legendary coach. He said that McVay told him that he “is not pursuing any television opportunities, and he is committed to helping the Rams defend their Super Bowl title.”

After that big win, lots of TV opportunities had their eye on McVay. Namely, Amazon and Fox. With Amazon, McVay would have potentially been paired up with Al Michaels, who is close to becoming Amazon’s lead play-by-player on Thursday Night Football.

Michaels wants to know who his analysts will be for the exclusive Amazon Prime telecasts, but people are saying no left and right. At this time, the New York Post reports that Sean McVay, Troy Aikman, and John Lynch have all turned down the role.

With this Amazon deal in the gutter, it looks like McVay will be sticking with the Rams for a while longer. Now that they’ve won the Super Bowl, and he’s the youngest head coach to ever do it, he feels the need to defend that title with his team. However, he’s hinted at leaving the NFL in the past.

Football is a McVay family passion. His grandfather was a football coach. His dad loved to play. And now Sean McVay is continuing the tradition. He wants a family of his own someday, though. Then, he’d be able to pass down the McVay love for football. When talking about possibly retiring, that’s what he mentioned. Family.

He’s set to get married sometime this year, and life after marriage can be extremely busy. He didn’t know if he would have it in him to balance his home life and his work life. “I love this so much that it’s such a passion,” he said. “I’m gonna be married this summer. I want to have a family and I think being able to find that balance. But also be able to give the time necessary. I have always had a dream about being able to be a father. And I can’t predict the future, you know? I jokingly say that.”

For right now, at least, it looks like we’ll see more of McVay out on the field.