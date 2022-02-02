Reality Series ‘Wahlburgers’ Gets a New Home on TV

“Wahlburgers” is getting a new home! The reality television series based on the Wahlberg family’s burger chain is moving to AXS TV. Originally airing on A&E from 2014 to 2019, the new network has acquired all ten seasons of the show. Season 11 airs on AXS TV on Sunday, February 27.

“Wahlburgers” takes fans and foodies behind-the-scenes of chef Paul Wahlberg’s restaurant chain. His brothers Mark and Donnie help him build his name as a restauranteur, along with their mother, Alma. Their close family bond is tested through difficult business decisions and “the pressures of international expansion.” While some moments are stressful, there is nothing the Wahlbergs cannot face.

Add some special guests into the mix, and the show has the perfect recipe. Past stars on the show include Jenny McCarthy, Dale Earnhardt Jr., and John Rich.

“Wahlburgers” Return To TV

Mark Wahlberg says that the family is excited for the show’s return.

“This series captured an incredible moment for us as a family, and we all had such a great time getting to share our love for this business and each other with the world,” he says. “We are proud to have the show join AXS TV’s lineup, and look forward to welcoming their audience into the Wahlburgers family.”

Sarah Weidman, head of programming at AXS TV, believes that viewers will enjoy the new season.

“Despite the success they have achieved, they are still the same humble boys from Boston at heart, and that undeniable charm shines throughout the hit Wahlburgers series. This show is the perfect complement to our programming roster, and I am confident our viewers are going to enjoy watching it on Sunday nights.”

Catch the season premiere of “Wahlburgers” on February 27, only on AXS TV.

About The Burger Chain

The first Wahlburgers location opened in 2011. With a menu “inspired by real family dishes from the Wahlberg kitchen,” the restaurant chain is open in 23 states and 5 countries. The brand is going global, with locations in Australia and New Zealand opening soon.

The burger chain gives back to the community as well. From feeding first responders for free, to donating to local schools, “Wahlburgers” gives back in whatever ways it can.

Some of its menu staples include the Tots Flight, The Our Burger, and the Bacon Mac ‘N Cheese. The menu includes a section for their mother Alma’s favorites, as well as lists the brothers’ go-to meals. Most of the burgers are topped with Paul’s signature Wahl Sauce. Fans can now buy this condiment in select grocery stores as well.

For more information on the burger chain, go to their website.