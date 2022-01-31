Ric Flair and Wife Wendy Barlow Separating After Four Years of Marriage

Ric Flair and his wife Wendy Barlow are splitting up and getting a divorce after four years of marriage.

It was back in 2018 when the two were wed. Flair and Barlow originally met at work. They were both working for WCW back in 1993. At one point, she was his valet. The 72-year-old wrestling Hall of Famer has been married five times.

In a statement, Ric Flair announced the news. “After Taking Some Time Apart, Wendy And I Have Decided To Go Our Separate Ways,” Flair said on Twitter. “Please Respect Our Privacy & Our Families During This Time! I Will Love & Cherish All Of Our Memories Together Forever, And I Will Forever Be Thankful For All She Has Done To Make My Life Better!”

It was in 1971, just a year before his pro wrestling career really took off when Flair married his first wife, Leslie Goodman. After getting a divorce in 1983, the superstar wrestler went on to marry Elizabeth Harrell in the same year. While that marriage lasted 23 years, they divorced in 2006. Once again, Flair rebounded quickly and married Tiffany VanDemark in 2006, but they split just three years later. Jackie Beems was his third wife from 2009 to 2014.

Ric Flair Has Issues with WWE

Flair has been dealing with a few issues recently. Flair, who has been the Heavyweight Champion more times than anyone in the history of the company, asked for and received a release from WWE. While it seemed like a “both sides came to an agreement” type of thing, the wrestler was not happy.

Shortly after the release, Flair accused WWE of trying to erase his legacy. With all due respect to The Nature Boy, not even Vince McMahon could take away his legacy. Flair has talked about wrestling again, despite the fact WWE would not let him.

“I’m in better shape now than I was when Stin and I wrestled the last match on Nitro,” Flair said. “WWE won’t let me do anything, even though I’m released.. I understand, they have so much liability and I told them I would sign anything, but nobody wants me to die on their watch. I’d rather die in the ring. If I have to go. I’d rather not jump off the 19th floor or spend another 31 days in the ICU.”

Now, that’s a bit morbid, but Ric Flair has always been open and honest. While it is hard to imagine The Nature Boy getting back in the ring, he could be included in some soft bumps. Perhaps, the business of sports entertainment has passed him up. The storytelling is different, the wrestling is different… however, there has to be something someone could find for Flair to do in wrestling?