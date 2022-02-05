Riley Keough Celebrates 7-Year Anniversary To Husband Ben

On Friday (February 4th), actress and Elvis Presley’s granddaughter Riley Keough took to her Instagram account to celebrate her seventh wedding anniversary to her husband, Ben Smith-Petersen.

“7 years ago today, [Ben Smith-Peterson] you got lucky and you got to marry me,” Riley Keough declared in the post, which features some adorable snapshots of her and Smith-Peterson’s wedding. “I love you forever.”

According to Us Weekly, Riley Keough met Smith-Peterson on the set of Mad Max: Fury Road in 2012. She played Capable and Smith-Peterson was a stuntman for the action-packed film. The couple was married in Napa, California. Just a few months after their wedding, Keough spoke to Entertainment Tonight about marriage. “I’m not pregnant now. But, eventually, yeah. I have a bunch of work stuff to do and then we’ll see. I probably want like three. Two or three. But less than five and more than one.”

While speaking about marriage in general, Riley Keough declared, “It’s awesome. It’s amazing. But it’s very similar. Your love does just keep growing and growing. It’s wild.”

However, Keough was still struggling a bit when it came to the separation between boyfriend and husband. “I still call him my boyfriend. I’m like, ‘That’s my boyfriend. Oh, wait, my husband.’”

Riley Keough Opens Up About First Meeting Her Husband Ben Smith-Peterson

During a 2016 interview with USA Today, Riley Keough recalled when she first met her husband Ben Smith-Peterson on the set of Mad Max: Fury Road. She said the duo met briefly during the film’s six-month shoot in the desert. “But we only started dating after we did re-shoot in Australia. Because the crew is smaller and I got to meet him.”

Riley Keough also shared that within a matter of weeks she knew Smith-Peterson was the one. “Two weeks into dating him, we were at a gas station and I was like, ‘I could see myself having kids with this person.’ It was kind of like I knew I was meeting my husband. It was very cool.”

The actress went on to declare that meeting her husband was “very” sane. She explained that while they are infatuated and obsessed with each other, their relationship is way deeper than that to her. “I always felt comfortable around him. You know when you feel weird when you first start dating someone, or like you don’t want to eat in front of them, you wake up and put make-up on or something weird? I just always felt very comfortable with him, always wanted to be near him, even from the beginning.”

When it came to getting married, Riley Keough said she didn’t overthink it. “Sometimes you just have to go with life and see what happens.”