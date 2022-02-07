‘Riveted: The History of Jeans’: New Documentary From PBS Dives Into Denim

An upcoming PBS documentary called “Riveted: The History of Jeans” will go into the history of the popular clothing item.

TV Insider previewed the series, noting that textiles curator Melissa Leventon called jeans the “the quintessential American garment.”

The show will air on Monday at 9 p.m. Eastern.

The “American Experience” documentary promises to be both entertaining and informative. Once you get past the punny title, you’ll find out about the rough denim cloth that enslaved people in the South wore. The indigo dyed cloth became a staple for its durable properties and would go on to become fashionable during the Great Depression.

The documentary seems to touch on every decade, starting with dude ranches where vacationing women wore the popular denim without making any fashion mistakes.

What’s There Not To Love About Jeans

There are so many things you can do with jeans. Heck, you can write hit songs about them, just like Dolly Parton did last month.

The country music legend released “Big Dreams and Faded Jeans” last month off her upcoming March “Run, Rose, Run” album.

A busy Parton announced the news on her Instagram page on Tuesday night with an adorable short video. Additionally, the songstress said she was “so excited about the release of my first novel called ‘Run, Rose, Run’ with James Patterson…. Along with my album of all new songs to go along with it. You can listen to ‘Big Dreams and Faded Jeans’ today.”

Parton talked about how many come to Nashville with “their sack of songs” while looking to make it big. Some are “running from anything or not,” while others run “toward a future.”

Another country star and Wrangler spokesman loves his jeans, too.

Wranglers are the go-to look for “King of Country” George Strait.

Over the years, Strait has designed and modeled the North Carolina company’s jeans. He’s also made numerous commercials for the 118-year-old jean maker. Dale Earnhardt Jr. has also worn the jeans a time or two to TV spots.

In 2009, Jason Aldean came into the Wrangler brand, promoting its retro line. Professional Bull Riders and Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association members have promoted jeans from time to time, former NFL quarterback Brett Favre and rodeo champ Trevor Brazile for commercials.

