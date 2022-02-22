Robert Downey Jr. Will Reportedly Star in Crime Thriller ‘Parker’

Robert Downey Jr. may be the next actor to step into the title role of Parker in an Amazon Studios film based on Donald Westlake’s novels.

Additionally, Downey’s Iron Man 3 collaborator Shane Black will sit in the director’s chair. Black and Downey produce the film alongside the latter’s wife, Susan, and Joel Silver. Little else is known about the film. Actors such as Lee Marvin, Mel Gibson, and Jason Statham have all played the role in previous adaptations.

Westlake’s website described the character: “Parker is a thief, but he’s no charming cat burglar who playfully eludes the silly authorities. He’s a ruthless thug who does whatever it takes to get what he wants (usually money). He doesn’t care about a living soul other than himself. Some of the things he does will be repellent (I hope) to readers. So why read the stuff? Because Stark is an excellent writer and the Parker books are exciting and thought-provoking. Like all great crime fiction, the Parker novels give readers not just the story of a crime, but also a detailed look at the inner workings of a fascinating and original character.”

Parker joins a slew of new projects featuring Downey. He will appear alongside Matt Damon in The Oppenheimer, a Christopher Nolan film. Recently, he also joined the series, The Sympathizer, which will be his first television role in two decades. It is set in the Vietnam War era, based on a novel of the same name by Viet Thanh Nguyen. The novel is “a blistering exploration of identity and America, a gripping spy novel and a powerful story of love and friendship.”

Robert Downey Jr. Discusses Career Opportunities

After he was cast in The Sympathizer, Downey opened up about where he wants to take his career. Downey starred as Tony Stark/Iron Man for over a decade, so he sought to mix things up and take on different roles.

“Adapting Mr. Nguyen’s important and masterful work requires a visionary team,” Downey explained. Historically, book adaptations can go one way or another. Even so, Downey is confident in the talent behind The Sympathizer. Moreover, the actor felt the role was just what he needed after reprising his part of Tony Stark so many times.

Downey then added on: “With director Park [Chan-wook] at the helm, I expect this to be a creative producing adventure for Susan, me, and Team Downey and a stimulating process for myself in playing these complex supporting roles. A24 and HBO are the perfect combinations of partners and co-parents. … It’s exactly the type of challenge I’ve been craving. I believe we will deliver an exceptional viewing experience to our audience.”

The Sympathizer is set to premiere on HBO.