Robert Irwin Hilariously Calls Car His ‘Forever Valentine’

In honor of Valentine’s Day, Robert Irwin shares a short video previewing his forever Valentine: his car!

Well, Outsiders, whether our Valentine is a romantic partner, a good friend, family member, or a vehicle, it’s still an honor to be loved. The late crocodile’s son is a proud owner of a lovely vehicle and he’s not shy showing her off. Earlier today, he showed his beloved car peacefully sitting on a hill with the sun setting in the background. His caption reads, “In love with this car.”

His many followers celebrate Robert Irwin’s true love in the comments by laughing and mentioning who they expected to be in the car. One follower even expected the wildlife photographer’s Valentine to the late Steve Irwin. “Omg, I thought he was talking about his dad at first, car’s cute tho.”

They’re not wrong about that. Hopefully, Irwin’s vehicle plans to stick with him for better or for worse.

Robert Irwin’s Sister Bindi Honors Her Husband on Valentine’s Day

While Robert Irwin honors his Valentine, his sister, Bindi, is thankful for hers.

Bindi is definitely one to share pictures of her family on her Instagram, but this one is just as special. On this romantic day, the crocodile hunter’s daughter shares a loving picture of herself and her husband, Chandler.

This is a throwback photo of the couple’s wedding in 2020. The black-and-white pic features the two gazing lovingly into each other’s eyes. “Forever loving you,” her caption reads.

Friends and followers in the comments shared inspirational messages while also wishing Bindi a happy Valentine’s Day. One fan wrote, “We always root for you and we are also graced with your blessing! Your happiness is ours!”

The happy couple are also proud parents to a baby girl named Grace Warrior Irwin Powell. The precious child came into this world on March 25, 2021. Bindi Irwin explained the significance of her daughter’s name on Instagram. “Her middle names, Warrior Irwin, are a tribute to my dad and his legacy as the most incredible Wildlife Warrior.”

Well, Bindi, we’re positive your father would’ve been proud of the name you chose for Grace and everything you’ve done for the Australian Zoo.

Robert Irwin Battles Angry Bird That Attacks Him

As zoo employees, it wouldn’t be surprising to learn that the Irwin’s have had to fight off some grumpy creatures. Earlier this month, Robert Irwin ended up battling a bird named Emily, eager to attack the animal lover. Thankfully, he made it out of the encounter with all of his limbs still attached.

When fans were first introduced to Emily, Irwin called the series, “Emily the Curlew Anger Management Series.”

“This hilarious little character is a completely wild curlew that lives on one of our conservation reserves in the remote Aussie outback,” his first Emily post read. “She’s not guarding a nest, doesn’t have a mate to defend – she’s just got A LOT of attitude! More to come in this series.”

Hopefully, the savage curlew learns some new anger management techniques.