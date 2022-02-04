Robert Redford’s 1964 Porsche Just Sold for a Boat Load: See How Much

Robert Redford’s 1964 Porsche 904 GTS racing car recently sold at a luxury auto auction for a staggering price tag. The green coupe was originally purchased by racer and collector Steve Earle. He quickly sold it to Steve Berg, who raced it for a couple of years, himself. Earle eventually sold it to Redford in 1966.

At the time of purchase, Porsche sold the beautiful car for just $7,000, or about $63,000 in today’s dollars. At the Bonhams event in Paris, the vintage race car just fetched $1,518,531. Not a bad investment.

Redford kept the car for about ten years before offloading it in the mid-1970s. After a few more owners and a new engine along the way, the Porsche settled in with a long-term owner in 1982. Now exactly 40 years later, that owner has sold the car once again.

The car obviously fetched a king’s ransom, but auto enthusiasts believe that if the original engine ever surfaced, the car could skyrocket in value. Collectors seem to think that the engine still exists, too, though nobody knows where the engine currently resides. A similar car with more original parts recently sold for nearly $2.5 million just two years ago.

Redford’s Porsche received a full restoration in the 1990s and remains in impeccable condition.

Hollywood cars like Redford’s Porsche present extra value to the right buyer

Finding and restoring classic cars has always been a popular hobby for many car nuts and collectors. But one shop owner takes the hobby to a new level by specializing in vintage cars with Hollywood roots.

Gene Kennedy, known for his friendship with the late Burt Reynolds and his replica Smokey and the Bandit Pontiac, would likely love to get his hands on Redford’s old Porsche. Before Reynolds’ death in 2018, he and Kennedy sold the black Trans-Am with T-top convertible roof for $550,000. It was used to promote the film by Universal at the time of release, but it did not appear in the film.

Now Kennedy owns and operates Bandit Movie Cars, a business dedicated to procuring and selling vintage cars that have connections to the entertainment business.

“These movie cars get lost in history,” Kennedy said. “When Hollywood generally gets done with a movie, they will dispose of the cars for liability reasons … so more often than not, Hollywood would destroy the car. It’s unfortunate because some of those would be really iconic to be in a museum. Some of these cars have a lot of value.”

Kennedy also personally owns an autographed (by Reynolds) 1977 Trans Am identical to the one(s) used in the original film. Although he can’t verify whether or not his car was used in filming (because of a fire at Universal Pictures years ago), he and Reynolds liked to think it was, considering they found it in Georgia close to the original set. It is in showroom condition and would fetch an enormous sum itself if the movie connection could ever be proved.