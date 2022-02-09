Robin Williams, George Carlin’s Estates Sue Pandora Over Comedy Copyright Infringement

Robin Williams and George Carlin’s estates are reportedly suing Pandora over comedy copyright infringement.

According to The Verge, both estates’ lawsuits are accusing Pandora of streaming the late comedians’ jokes without the proper licenses. The two suits are also followed by complaints from Andrew Dice Clay, Ron White, and Bill Engvall. All comedians allege that they have not been receiving a “fraction of a penny” for their work.

In the current lawsuit with Pandora, the comedians allege that the streaming service “admitted” to not obtaining the correct licenses with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The streaming platform also doesn’t have a “specific license” from any performing rights organization for spoken-word comedy. The platform may be subjected to significant liability for copyright infringement. It may no longer be able to operate under its existing license regime.

“Pandora did what most goliaths do: it decided it would infringe now to ensure it had this very valuable intellectual property on its platform to remain competitive and deal with the consequences later. Later is now,” Richard Busch, a partner at King & Ballow representing the comedians, reportedly states in the complaint. The comedians also claim that the copyright infringement is intentional.

The suits also declare that Pandora has been gaining listeners, subscribers, and market share with full knowledge it did not have licenses. It also has not made any royalty payments for the works. Williams’ estate is now seeking $4.1 million in damages from the alleged copyright infringement. Meanwhile, Carlin’s estate is seeking $8.4 million. The comedians’ lawsuit is suing for $150,000, the maximum amount in damages, for each infringement of a copyrighted work.

Pandora’s Past Legal Woes Over Licensing Issues

This isn’t the first time that Pandora has had issues with proper licensing. The streaming service previously paid $90 million for streaming songs recorded before 1972 without paying royalties. Tom Petty as well as music groups Rage Against the Machine and Weezer also sued Pandora for displaying lyrics without the proper license.

The Hollywood Reporter also reveals that in the financial filings to the SEC from 2011 to 2017, Pandora disclosed that it was at risk of losing its comedy content. This is due to the fact that it doesn’t have the proper licenses from rights organizations to stream the works. Pandora, therefore, admitted that it could be subject to significant liability for copyright infringement. This also put the platform at risk of no longer being able to operate under the existing licensing regime. However, this admission did not seem to stop the streaming service.

The Verge further reports that the same situation with comedians in the Pandora lawsuit occurred in last year’s royalties dispute with Spotify. That led to the removal of work from comedians Kevin Hart, John Mulaney, and Tiffany Haddish from that streaming service.