Ron Howard Announces New Project Starring Andrew Garfield

Hollywood icon Ron Howard revealed that he is collaborating with Oscar-nominee Andrew Garfield on a new television series.

“Brian Grazer and I are thrilled to share a new project from Imagine Television,” wrote Howard on Instagram. “Starring Andrew Garfield and inspired by the true crime bestseller by Jon Krakauer, FX’s Under the Banner of Heaven is coming soon. Only on Hulu. From Academy Award-winner Dustin Lance Black.”

According to Deadline, the series synopsis reads: “a devout detective’s faith is tested as he investigates a brutal murder that seems to be connected to an esteemed Utah family’s spiral into LDS fundamentalism and their distrust in the government.”

In addition to Garfield, the cast includes Sam Worthington, Denise Gough, Wyatt Russell, Rory Culkin, and Seth Numrich. As mentioned by Howard, Under the Banner of Heaven will premiere on Hulu as part of its partnership with FX.

Imagine Television, Howard’s company, produces the miniseries. Previous shows produced by Imagine Television are Friday Night Lights, Parenthood, Why Women Kill, and Dan Brown’s The Lost Symbol, among others. Additionally, Howard started the company in 1985, and through it, produced a number of successful films. These include How the Grinch Stole Christmas, A Beautiful Mind, 8 Mile, and other successful films.

Another upcoming project from Howard is The Dynasty, which offers “unprecedented access to the New England Patriots.”. The series focuses on the dynamic between quarterback Tom Brady, coach Bill Belichick, and owner Robert Kraft. During the “historic 20-year run” of the trio, the New England Patriots reached a new height of popularity and success. It will stream on Apple+.

Ron Howard Talks Old Hollywood

When you’ve had a career as long as Ron Howards, you meet a few iconic stars. He started off as a child actor before moving into directing. Throughout his five decades in the industry, he’s seen it all. However, Howard maintains that one Old Hollywood star had the best work ethic of all.

“John Wayne used a phrase, which he later attributed to John Ford, for scenes that were going to be difficult: “This is a job of work,” he’d say,” explained Howard. “If there was a common thread with these folks – Wayne, Jimmy Stewart, Glenn Ford – it was the work ethic. It was still driving them. To cheat the project was an insult. To cheat the audience was damnable. I directed Bette Davis, too – she was the toughest of them all.”

Considering Howard has worked with a number of massive stars, that is no small statement. From Wayne to modern-day icons like Tom Hanks, he shares credits with some of the most renowned actors of three different generations.