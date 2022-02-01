Ron Howard’s Daughter Visits Her Grandmother Jean’s Resting Place on What Would Be Her 95th Birthday

Ron Howard’s daughter, Paige Howard visits her grandmother’s grave to celebrate her 95th birthday.

In a touching post to his Instagram, the “Happy Days” star shares a photo of his mother’s grave. The family honored the late matriarch by placing beautiful pink, yellow, and white flowers near the headstone.

The caption reads, “Thank you daughter @paigecarlylehoward for visiting your grandmother’s resting place and leaving this bouquet on what would have been Mom’s 95th birthday. #hollywoodforevercemetery I love and appreciate you so much, Paige.”

The filmmaker’s daughter responded to the sweet post. “Awww I love you, dad. It was such a beautiful visit. You were with us in spirit. She’s smiling. I feel it.”

Many of his followers shared stories of their own mothers in the comments, as well as expressed admiration for the actor’s loving post.

We can only hope Ron Howard’s mother, Jean, would appreciate and deeply admire the flowers and post. Happy Birthday Jean Howard!

Filmmaker Ron Howard and His Army of Redheads

Ron Howard and his wife Cheryl’s strong genes surely stand out in Hollywood. The four offspring of the former “The Andy Griffith Show” star, Bryce, Paige, Reed, and Jocelyn sport their parent’s fiery red manes.

Right after the holidays last year in late December, Howard shared a rare photo of all four of his children smiling together. Is it just me, or is Reed a literal clone of his father at that age?

⁦@BryceDHoward⁩ Jocelyn, ⁦@PaigeHoward⁩ Reed All vaxxed, boosted, tested and finally in the same bubble for a get-together. Worth it. We have all been thankfully well so far this holiday. Great for me & Cheryl to have them and their families with us this day. pic.twitter.com/61gybRVNar — Ron Howard (@RealRonHoward) December 30, 2021

The caption read: “@BryceDHoward⁩ Jocelyn, ⁦@PaigeHoward⁩ Reed All vaxxed, boosted, tested and finally in the same bubble for a get-together. Worth it. We have all been thankfully well so far this holiday. Great for me & Cheryl to have them and their families with us this day.”

Even though the adorable dog squeezed between the kids on the couch is not a redhead, he certainly looks cozy on that couch.

Bryce Howard Often Gets Mistaken for Jessica Chastain

While many non-celebrities don’t necessarily hate getting mistaken for famous people, actress Jessica Chastain often got mistaken for Ron Howard’s daughter, Bryce.

I can’t disagree that the two redheaded actresses resemble each other a bit. However, the “It: Chapter 2” actress is kind of over it.

The 44-year-old actress lip-synched to the “Sick of It” TikTok sound that was first posted by a user. In addition to mouthing the words, “I’m sick of it. I’m f–ing sick of it, ugh,” Chastain wrote, “When you spend 20yrs building a career and they still think you work at Jurassic Park” on the screen.

However, Jessica Chastain couldn’t deny the fact that she resembles Ron Howard’s daughter. What do you think, Outsiders?