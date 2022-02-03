Rudy Giuliani’s Unmasking on ‘The Masked Singer’ Causes Two Judges To Walk Off in Protest

The reveals on The Masked Singer have never not been surprising, but no one was expecting this politician to be underneath the costume.

Last week, as the crowd shouted for the singer to “Take it off,” Rudy Giuliani appeared beneath the elaborate mask. Giuliani was the first reveal of Season 7 of the popular Fox series. As soon as The Masked Singer judges Ken Jeong and Robin Thicke recognized the former New York City Mayor, though, they exited the stage in protest, according to Deadline. All the while, the show’s cameras were still rolling, and fellow judges Jenny McCarthy and Nicole Scherzinger remained in their seats. Recently, Giuliani has been under fire for comments he’s made regarding the validity of the 2020 presidential election.

Eventually, following the protest, The Masked Singer judges Jeong and Thicke returned to their seats in front of the cameras. The four even bantered with Giuliani, likely asking him about his experience on the show. The episode will air next month, so we won’t spoil who Giuliani was or which songs he performed.

The unveiling was easily the most controversial since the former Governor of Alaska, Sarah Palin, took the stage in 2020 as the Bear. But even then, all the judges remained at their table. Online, though, The Masked Singer faced criticism from fans for the choice in contestants at the time.

Fox has yet to comment on Giuliani’s appearance on The Masked Singer. The new season will premiere on Wednesday, March 9 on Fox.

Queen of Hearts Most Recent Winner of ‘The Masked Singer’

Not too long ago, we were still reeling from the results of the Season 6 finale. Back in December, we watched as the Bull and the Queen of Hearts rose through the ranks of their groups. Each week, they provided impressive and emotional performances that left fans and judges stunned. And when they faced off for a final time, it seemed impossible to choose between the two.

However, in the end, the Queen of Hearts continued her reign on The Masked Singer stage. And after Nick Cannon revealed the results, the singer revealed herself to be the singer/songwriter Jewel. Following her legendary win, Jewel shared her thoughts of her experience on the show.

“I have never written songs that show my technical ability as a vocalist, which is weird. I don’t know why. I’m just more of a storyteller and never felt the need to really show off technically,” Jewel said, according to PopCulture. “But this show is all about technical ability and heart. And so, for me, that was really fun to push myself, to sing songs I’ve admired since I was a little girl, songs that made me want to be a singer.”