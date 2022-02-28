‘Rust’ Crew Member Bitten by Spider Details Painful Recovery

A crew member from Alec Baldwin’s suspended “Rust” film is still going through a painful recovery from a spider bite.

Jason Miller talked with TMZ recently and showed off his New Mexico on-set injury from a brown recluse spider. The bite caused necrosis of his arm and sepsis, and he needed specialized surgery to remove dead muscle and skin from his left arm.

The movie’s pipe rigger and lamp operator is still dealing with severe pain and has trouble sleeping, but the man is in good spirits. He can’t lay his shoulder down with it getting inflammation, and there is also a range of motion difficulties. But this is all better news than when he entered the hospital.

At one point, doctors considered amputating his left arm. Reportedly, he’s at Lovelace Medical Center in Albuquerque.

Miller, also who has diabetes, shared photos of his arm during the healing process with the media outlet. Let’s just say if you’re not ready to handle a gaping 8-inch wound showing exposed muscle, don’t click on it on a Monday morning.

‘Rust’ Set Member Fought To Get Worker’s Comp

Jason Miller’s hospital bill will likely be in the thousands. TMZ reported that a GoFundMe account got set up to pay for those bills. The fund neared $14,600 to help with some of his expenses.

It’s helped him with savings and some money toward renting a new home. It’s not known if Miller will be able to work again.

The man had to fight to get worker’s compensation from the “Rust” insurance company. Miller previously told TMZ that he reached out six times for that compensation without results. Now with attorneys, he’s getting help in the hospital bills.

‘Rust’ Legal Troubles Adding Up

In addition to Miller’s arm issues, “Rust” and its producers are still the subject to a civil suit involving the death of Halyna Hutchins.

The director of photography’s husband, Matt Hutchins, recently said he was “so angry” about Baldwin’s past words.

Matt Hutchins said the star/producer had not accepted responsibility for his late wife’s death.

He told “Today Show” host Hoda Kotb that he faults Baldwin and certain “Rust” crew members for not following safety precautions during the film production.

“The idea that the person holding the gun and causing it to discharge is not responsible is absurd to me,” he told Kotb recently.

Matt Hutchins also said the film producers did not make sure a “number of industry standards” were practiced.”

Will the movie ever get made? Who knows if it will ever get completed. Producers suspended the film production after the shooting.

The movie’s plot revolves around a 13-year-old boy who must fend for himself and a younger brother after their parents’ death in 1880s Kansas. The boys struggle but find hope in their grandfather. The grandfather, played by Baldwin, is also accused of killing a local rancher and is sentenced to hang.