‘Rust’ Shooting: Halyna Hutchins’ Husband to Speak Out for First Time

Halyna Hutchins‘ husband will speak in his first interview since his wife’s accidental death on the Today show Feb. 24. Halyna Hutchins tragically passed away on the set of Rust after a shooting accident that happened in October.

The Ukrainian cinematographer died as a result of actor Alec Baldwin accidentally misfiring a prop gun while filming Rust. Hutchins’ husband, Matthew will talk with Today show host Hoda Kotb in an exclusive interview airing on Feb. 24.

A release with details on the upcoming conversation states: “The interview will also run as a bonus episode of Kotb’s Making Space podcast. A preview of the interview will air Wednesday, February 23, on NBC Nightly News with Lester Holt.”

On Tuesday, Matthew filed a complaint on behalf of himself and his and Halyna’s 9-year-old son, Andros. The allegation claims Alec Baldwin “recklessly shot and killed Halyna Hutchins on the set of the movie Rust.”

Halyna’s estate also filed a complaint arguing that Baldwin “and the other Defendants, in this case, failed to perform industry-standard safety checks and follow basic gun safety rules while using real guns to produce the movie Rust, with fatal consequences.”

Husband files complaint in the wake of Halyna’s passing

In a sad turn of events, Alec Baldwin accidentally fired shots at Halyna and Rust director Joel Souza on set while filming at the Bonanza Creek Ranch in New Mexico. After an emergency transport to the University of New Mexico Hospital, Halyna passed away from her injuries. Film director Joel Souza survived.

“Halyna deserved to live,” the complaint begins, “and the Defendants had the power to prevent her death if they only held sacrosanct their duty to protect the safety of every individual on a set where firearms were present instead of cutting corners on safety procedures where human lives were at stake, rushing to stay on schedule and ignoring numerous complaints of safety violations.”

Additionally, the lawsuit states: “This lawsuit seeks justice for the losses of her survivors and to hold responsible those who caused her tragic death.”

Baldwin and Halyna’s Husband and Son Meet Over Breakfast

Following Halyna’s passing in October, Matthew, Andros, and Baldwin all sat down for breakfast together in Santa Fe, New Mexico according to PEOPLE.

“I have spoken with Alec Baldwin and he is being very supportive,” Matthew told Daily Mail after the meeting.

Baldwin also mentioned his meeting with Matthew in an interview with ABC News in December.

“Her husband comes to town, her husband Matthew. And I met with him and their son. He was as kind as you could be,” Baldwin said.

“I didn’t know what to say,” Baldwin continued. “He hugged me and he goes, ‘I suppose you and I are going to go through this together.’ And I thought, ‘Well, not as much as you are.’ I think to myself, this little boy doesn’t have a mother anymore. And there’s nothing we can do to bring her back.”

“I said, ‘I don’t know what to say; I don’t know how to convey to you how sorry I am and how I’m willing to do anything I can to cooperate,’ ” he said.

At this time, the Sante Fe Sheriff’s Office hasn’t made any charges related to the incident.