Ryan Reynolds, Mark Ruffalo Urge Support for Ukraine, Call President Zelenskyy ‘a Hero’

Two Hollywood superstars are calling on Americans to support Ukraine as an ongoing battle has devastated the country and its people.

Ryan Reynolds and Mark Ruffalo recently walked the red carpet recently to promote their new Netflix film, The Adam Project. The sci-fi thriller will soon to be available to the public on the streaming giant. While they’re certainly proud of their latest film, it was the people of Ukraine on the minds of both actors. Ruffalo pointed to the “incredible outpouring” of support that many have shown for Ukraine. He also calls Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and the people fighting for Ukraine heroes.

“What we’re seeing is this incredible outpouring of goodwill toward Ukrainian people and democracy at a time when democracy has been under attack throughout the world by Putin and his cronies, including Tucker Carlson,” Ruffalo tells Variety in a recent interview. “It’s a beautiful representation of who we are as human beings and how we’ve come together, and the Ukrainian people are incredible. They’re heroes. Zelensky is a hero. That’s what it looks like when people come together to fight for something that’s right. I’m praying they succeed in what they’re trying to do.”

Reynolds is doing his part to aid the people of Ukraine financially. He says he will match donations in a weekend social media post.

In 48 hours, countless Ukrainians were forced to flee their homes to neighboring countries. They need protection. When you donate, we’ll match it up to $1,000,000, creating double the support.⬇️ https://t.co/xCFL1Lptuw https://t.co/CHp48E1KLQ — Ryan Reynolds (@VancityReynolds) February 26, 2022

He reiterated his commitment to helping Ukraine at the premiere.

“We just felt that we were incredibly fortunate to be able to do something like that. It’s hard not to elicit enormous empathy to the idea that families big and small are being told they have to flee their homes they’ve had their whole lives in a matter of minutes. I just can’t imagine how that would feel for a parent, let alone anybody,” he says.

Other Hollywood Stars Joining Ryan Reynolds in Call to Support Ukraine

Mark Ruffalo and Ryan Reynolds are far from the only celebrities urging Americans to rally for Ukraine. Jennifer Garner, who stars alongside Ruffalo and Reynolds in “The Adam Project,” is also assisting families with her Save the Children charity.

“My heart also goes out to the people in Ukraine. I’m thinking especially of the women and children,” the actress says. “We work hand-in-hand with UNHCR and Red Cross to make sure, while they’re building shelters and refugee camps, that children, babies and mothers are specifically cared for, whether that’s psycho-emotional support, diapers, children’s clothing, shoes, socks, infant formula, baby food, toys, books, teddy bears, blankets, things they might not have grabbed as they left their homes and fled. [We are] trying to get education up and running for them while they figure out where they’re going to be next. I’m proud of that work and am happy to be supporting it.”