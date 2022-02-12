Sam Neill Says Pandemic Brought Cast ‘Closer Together’ for ‘Jurassic World: Dominion’

Earlier this week, Sam Neill discussed how the pandemic brought the “Jurassic World: Dominion” cast closer together.

In a recent interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Neill answered a few questions about the new cast members. The 74-year-old actor explained that he was happy to return to the series after 30 years.

“I was pleased to do it for a number of reasons,” he added. “First of all, to be with my old friends Laura Dern and Jeff Goldblum, you know. We were — this was in the middle of the pandemic — we were locked up in a hotel together in somewhat idyllic rural England and everyone all got along really well.”

Then, he touched on the new cast being some of the nicest people he has ever worked with. “The new cast I liked very much; and the established Jurassic World cast, they’re just the nicest people. Bryce [Dallas Howard] and Chris [Pratt] are absolute sweethearts,” Neill said. “Because we were so beleaguered by COVID at this point, we felt we were on our own brave enterprise in a way, and that brought us closer together than ever. It was really an unforgettable time and I’m very grateful for it.”

Sam Neill Reveals More Insights For the Jurassic World: Dominion Series

Furthermore, Sam Neill reveals that he still looks forwarding to seeing the film. “I haven’t seen the finished film yet,” he revealed. “I’m sure it’s a very ambitious, huge story, a lot of characters, a lot of dinosaurs. It’s going to be unquestionably big, so they’ve been holding it back until hopefully cinemas are fully open and all that. It is something that needs to be seen on a very big screen.”

Next, Neill spoke on how he approaches every project. the news outlet asked a follow-up question that regarded his career. Without any hesitation, the star said he’s always willing to participate in another gig.

“Some jobs are more successful than others; some don’t get the showing they deserve and some do. It’s a crapshoot, making films. But I can’t think of anything more enjoyable,” Neill admitted. “Hopefully I’m getting a little better at what I do. I don’t really look at my work, but hopefully I’m improving. I’m trying the best I can.”