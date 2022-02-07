‘SEAL Team’ Fans Reflect on What Direction the Series Can Take

The thing about a show like “SEAL Team,” is it’s got to keep things fresh and new if it wants to retain an audience. Fans have been sharing their theories and ideas on Reddit on how the show can keep up the pace for season 6.

In a thread titled “What are some ways the show can be taken in new directions?” the original poster wrote, “I think if they have the budget they can introduce new characters, new squads to follow that operate with the team, etc.” They also suggested that Clay’s new story arc could be going to Green Team and showing him as an instructor, training new operators. “Or,” they continued, “one of the characters goes back to VA beach and becomes a BUD/S instructor and that character’s arc can follow the birth of new SEALs etc.”

I for one think that would be an excellent arc for Clay, as he stated that he’s on his “last run with Bravo” in the finale. Either he’s going to die, he’s going to change his mind and stay, he’ll take a desk job and stay home with his kid, or he’ll become an instructor. There are so many paths he could take.

“I would like to see some new members,” another fan commented. “Seems like there was wayyy more in the early seasons and as people leave they don’t get replaced. They went from deploying at squad+ strength to pretty much a single fireteam.”

Another fan wrote, “I would like more realism in the assignment rotations. Actual SEAL teams are not together for 5 YEARS. Its the military, people transfer in and transfer out. They go OFF platoon rotation and go do an instructor tour at BUDs. Not to mention that they never replaced Davis when she went from being the ‘gear Petty Officer.'”

‘SEAL Team’ Fans Discuss What They Want to See in the Future

So, we have more teams, more operators, and more realism. Got it. What else, “SEAL Team” fans?

“Maybe next season, they could reboot ‘The Unit,'” one fan wrote. “CAG working on a joint op with DEVGRU would be cool to see. Have a spin-off perhaps?” So, “The Unit” was a 2006 CBS series following Delta Force. It has a lot of the same earmarks as “SEAL Team,” and they would definitely work well together.

Another fan mentioned a recent episode from the Omega op arc, writing, “I’m [sic] would love to see a story where the cartel that Sonny stole from came to the states looking to collect. The fight would go from outside the wire to inside.” Indeed, that issue kind of fizzled out. There’s no way an entire cartel would just give two guys a pass for stealing from them and killing a bunch of their men. I’d love to see some repercussions from that mission as well.