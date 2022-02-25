‘SEAL Team’: Here’s Who Max Thieriot Is Going to Play in ‘Cal Fire’

Max Thieriot has an exciting future with Cal Fire and hopefully, will continue his role on SEAL Team as much as he can.

But, what is he going to be doing on Cal Fire? The show hasn’t been green-lit to series yet. So, the pilot will have to do well. Tony Phelan and Joan Rater, both formerly of Grey’s Anatomy joined up with Jerry Bruckheimer Television and CBS to put this thing together. Inspired by Thieriot’s own life growing up in Northern California, fire country.

Looking to make amends and make up for his former shortcomings, the incarcerated Bode Donovan joins a firefighting program. This is to help shorten his sentence and perhaps look for answers where he hasn’t been able to find them before. This program sends him back to his Northern California hometown and he will work next to inmates and professional firefighters to fight blazes and save towns.

That sounds like a show that SEAL Team fans might be interested in. Of course, Thieriot is going to play the part of the lead, Bode. The actor is from Occidental, CA, and still lives there today. He has been Clay on SEAL Team for four seasons on CBS. The show made the move to Paramount+ this season to good results.

There are fans that worry Thieriot might move away from his original series if the new one is picked up. If that is the case, then that will be a major loss. However, as it stands, the parties involved are going to make it happen if they can. So, expect him to be in the new season unless there is word otherwise.

Don’t worry SEAL Team fans. You never know what Season 6 will bring.

‘SEAL Team’ Star Reacts to Pilot News

The news about Cal Fire getting the pilot approved was huge for Thieriot. This is a chance for the SEAL Team star to make his own mark with his very own show. And one that is very personal and close to his heart. That’s something that you can’t pass up on. When the news came out, the actor took to Instagram to share his excitement.

“Beyond excited and so incredibly thankful to be continuing the CAL FIRE journey,” he wrote. “Thank you @cbstvstudios @cbstv for giving us this opportunity! I know we will make y’all proud!!!” He’s got big plans and it seems like he is about to put them into motion.

While SEAL Team gets ready for a new season, Thieriot is going to be very busy. Not just with his usual role as Clay. Cal Fire could end up being the next big thing from CBS. The premise sounds solid enough. Now, it just needs to be put together.