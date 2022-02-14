‘SEAL Team’: Is Jessica Paré Going to Return for Season 6?

With the main cast returning for a SEAL Team season 6, many wonder if love interest and director Jessica Paré will return to the show.

Fans would love to see the actress who played Mandy Ellis back. Jessica Paré spent some time behind the camera last season, directing a couple of episodes. She had a hand in “Nine Ten” and “A Question of Honor” last season.

But as for her starring role on the show, the Canadian actress could be back in the mix.

Recently, Carter Matt reflected on her role on the SEAL Team show. As Jason Hayes (David Boreanaz) tried to push her away, she seemed to share feelings for him still. I mean, it looks like they care deeply for each other. With Hayes coping with a traumatic brain injury, maybe there’s hope for Paré. But can they have a future? Well, we will have to wait and see.

We don’t know how the schedule will work out, but the actress is not a series regular. She’s not locked into a regular schedule, so anything is possible.

Boreanaz Opens Up About Hayes, Ellis

A few weeks before the show’s sixth season renewal, David Boreanaz talked about Hayes and Ellis.

The actor/director didn’t know if Hayes could have a relationship, saying, “it’s such a struggle to really define happiness for this guy in a way.”

Boreanaz admitted he had no idea how a relationship would work between the two.

“It’s very interesting with this character, how he can be so all in,” Boreanaz said. “And then all of a sudden, just get blown up really fast, right? And like, hey, well, this is your job. This is my job.”

The actor concluded there “was hope” for the relationship, but “you just don’t know with these characters.”

Paré famously left the show after the Season 4 premiere but left. She came back to appear in a few episodes during this past season. Paré had been with SEAL Team since it premiered in 2017.

SEAL Team‘s Paré In Wrestling Picture?

Jessica Paré has a movie in the works called “Queen Bee” in which she plays the title character. IMDb summarizes the film as a wrestling one where she is one half of a masked tag team with Baby Dynamite (Paula Rivera). After an opponent dies in the ring, the dead wrestler’s fiancé orders a hit on the duo.

The movie takes a supernatural turn with the women coming across a hacienda. They soon learn the owners are held hostage by Don Emilio, a chupacabra-like monster, and his zombie army. The female wrestlers meet a Zorro-like character who must kill Don Emilio, but only if they convince the “hitmen” to join them. Sounds like quite a lot of stuff going on, huh?

The film also stars Eric McCormack. Jerry Ciccoritti wrote and will direct the movie. The Canadian director, who was behind “Schitt’s Creek,” also has another announced film called “Wireless” in the works.