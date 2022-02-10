‘SEAL Team’ Star Max Thieriot Takes His Sons Fishing: ‘Thank God I’m a Country Boy’

Actor Max Thieriot spreads his love of country living with his two sons on a sweet fishing trip. He is currently in his hometown of Northern California, so there’s plenty of country living to go around!

In a recent Instagram post, Thieriot takes his two young sons, Aiden and Frankie on a fun fishing trip. In one of the photos, his oldest son takes the wheel of a tractor. Unfortunately for him, he won’t be driving it for some time. And based on his face, tractors might not be for him.

The “SEAL Team” actor and his son Frankie are giving major twin vibes with the matching camo in their wardrobe.

Thieriot’s caption reads, “Thank God I’m a Country Boy.”

Although we don’t know whether or not the boys caught anything, they look to be fascinated with the activity. They’re also lucky to be enjoying nature on such a gorgeous day. Friends and followers of the actor joined forces to applaud him for teaching his boys a thing or two.

One fan said, “Ahhh! Love the Father & Sons pics! Nothing like getting out in nature and having your boys experience fishing!”

Whether or not the blond-haired trio caught anything special for dinner, the youngsters are one step closer to outdoing their dad on the next fishing trip.

‘SEAL Team’ Star Max Thieriot Lands New Project

Well, Outsiders, it looks like “SEAL Team” isn’t the only place we’re going to see Max Thieriot these days.

The former “Bates Motel” actor landed a new role in the entertainment industry despite the Paramount+ series getting picked up for Season 6. So what does this mean for his character, Clay?

Max Thieriot is going to co-write and executive-produce a brand new CBS pilot titled “Cal Fire.”

According to TV Line, the show “centers on young convict Bode Donovan, who joins a firefighting program for inmates in a bid to shorten his prison sentence.”

Thieriot had the honor of co-writing the plot alongside Tony Phelan and “Grey’s Anatomy’s” Joan Rater. So we know the show is bringing the drama.

In the show, Bode and other inmates work with elite firefighters to douse major blazes across the country. Is anyone else getting major “9-1-1” vibes?

‘SEAL Team’: How Will Max Thieriot’s Upcoming CBS Series Affect His Participation in Season 6

In the Season 5 finale of Max Thieriot’s show, “SEAL Team,” Clay Spenser told Jason Hayes that their current mission was his “last run with Bravo.” This really stressed fans out.

As a fan favorite, lovers of the show feared the “House at the End of the Street” actor’s time on the series was over. However, the character’s fates are currently up in the air. However, all signs point to Thieriot’s triumphant return to the popular military drama.