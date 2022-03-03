‘SEAL Team’ Star AJ Buckley Reflects on One of the ‘Coolest Things’ the Show Let Him Do

“SEAL Team” star AJ Buckley shared an epic photo with fans earlier today from one of the first few episodes of Season 5.

Season 5 wrapped up about a month ago, but Buckley’s clearly still reliving this moment. He shared a photo from Episode 5, titled “Frog on the Tracks,” on Instagram. In the photo, we see the “SEAL Team” star running on top of a moving train, gun in hand. Luckily it looks like he has a harness or rope attaching him to the train while it’s moving.

“Running on top of a moving train was by far one of the coolest things I’ve gotten to do on @sealteam_pplus!” Buckley captioned the post. “Of course @chaserivera8 made me look like a badass. Can’t wait to get back and start Season 6!!!!!”

Chase Rivera is the stunt double for Buckley. And as the “SEAL Team” star said, Rivera definitely makes him look cool.

Here’s What We Know About Season 6 of ‘SEAL Team’

Speaking of Season 6, let’s break down what we know about the upcoming season of the Paramount Plus series.

Just like Season 5, “SEAL Team” Season 6 should air exclusively on the streaming service. If production starts this spring, then we could be looking at another fall release date, in late 2022. Since the show isn’t running on a network or cable channel, then the episodes can be longer than 42-ish minutes. So we’ll most likely get longer episodes but a shorter number for them. It wouldn’t surprise fans to see only 10-12 episodes for the upcoming season.

Most of the regular cast should be back, including AJ Buckley and David Boreanaz. However, the future is less certain for “SEAL Team” star Max Thieriot. The actor wrote and produced a pilot episode for CBS this past fall about living with the wildfires in Northern California. CBS ended up picking up the pilot, called “Cal Fire,” and Thieriot is going to write, produce, and star in it. So, we could be saying goodbye to Clay during Season 6.

Nicole Clemens, President of Paramount+ Original Scripted Series, released a statement about the show’s renewal earlier this month.

“We are very excited to welcome ‘SEAL Team’ back for another season on Paramount+,” she said. “The show’s loyal fanbase followed the series to its new exclusive home, and it has proven to be a high-performing title for the service, consistently in the top 10 most-watched original series. We can’t wait for the fans to see what our brilliant creative team has in store for Team Bravo next season.”