‘SEAL Team’ Star David Boreanaz Is Ready for NASCAR’s Busch Light Clash

“SEAL Team” star David Boreanaz showed some NASCAR love Sunday, posting a clip from early at Busch Light Clash in Los Angeles.

The actor seemed to have a prime seat at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum before the race. It looks like he’s become a big NASCAR over the past few years.

David Boreanaz captioned the video, “Rubbing is racing,” as if he knew some of that would go on today at the small track.

“SEAL Team” Actor’s Got Some NASCAR Experience

In 2020, David Boreanaz served as the grand marshal for the Auto Club 400 in Fontana. That job comes with significant responsibilities, as he had to grab the mice and shout for the drivers to start their engines.

According to Pop Culture, fans loved the “SEAL Team” star’s work that day. Especially the shoutout to the military service members right before he uttered the famous “start your engine” words.

“That’s how you give the command!!” one NASCAR fan wrote on Twitter after watching Boreanaz.

A few others agreed and voiced their support for the longtime actor’s delivery.

David Boreanaz came to the California track with a few “SEAL Team” co-stars that day. Pop Culture noted that they came to root Austin Dillon. The Richard Childress Racing driver appeared in an episode that season.

If David Boreanaz Can Marshal, Bond Can Do NASCAR Too

James Bond actor Daniel Craig kicked off the Charlotte NASCAR race by waving the green flag back in October.

Let @007 Daniel Craig wave the green flag on your Monday morning! pic.twitter.com/EKnUrpNknN — NASCAR (@NASCAR) October 11, 2021

Craig wore a brown suit with black sunglasses to perform his duties. Current NASCAR champion Kyle Larsen went on to take the checkered Roval 400 flag that day.

Before the race, the Daily Mail reported that Craig made a heartfelt speech about the U.S. service members killed during the Aug. 26 bombing at Kabul International Airport. The race honored the service members, including Nicole Gee.

Her husband, Marine Sgt. Jarod D. Gee and her best friend, Sgt. Mallory Harrison served as grand marshal for the race.

‘SEAL Team’ Back For Season 6

The CBS-turned-Paramount+ show wrapped its season last month with a cliffhanger. Fans wondered if they’d see it as many favorite shows seem to bite the dust around Season 5.

David Boreanaz and his cast members were upbeat about another season. Well, the team got the good news.

Boreanaz posted a short message, thanking fans and appreciating them for keeping the season alive.

Co-star Neil Brown Jr., known as Jason’s right-hand man Ray, thanked his co-stars and the crew.

Paramount+ Original Scripted Series president Nicole Clemens thanked the show’s loyal fanbase. Clemens said the shows a “high-performing title for the service” and it’s among the streaming service’s top 10 shows.

There’s no official release day, but fans will have to check for David Boreanaz and the show in October. That’s when Season 5 came out.