‘SEAL Team’ Star David Boreanaz Shares Throwback Picture with ‘Legend’ Betty White

Before he was on “SEAL Team,” David Boreanaz was on a little show called “Bones.” It followed a forensic anthropologist and an FBI agent who sought her help on a case and then just stuck around.

David Boreanaz recently posted a throwback photo from the set of “Bones” featuring none other than the late legendary actress Betty White. Forgot White was on “Bones”? Me too. But, she portrayed Dr. Beth Mayer, a forensic anthropologist who assisted Temperance Brennan. She only appeared in two episodes, one in season 11 and another in season 12. But, her character was smart and spunky, and she never missed a detail.

Boreanaz captioned his photo, “Throwback smile to a legend.” The photo is a selfie of Boreanaz, with Betty White in the background. She looks as poised and ready for fun as ever. Honestly, Betty White was the joy of this world.

As for David Boreanaz, he’s been on “SEAL Team” for the past 5 years, now going into a 6th. He revealed via Instagram recently that the show has been renewed on Paramount+ for a 6th season. That means more intensity, more heart-stopping missions, and more Bravo Team. We’ve been patiently waiting since the season ended for news of a renewal; Boreanaz was always optimistic, and his optimism paid off. While Paramount+, like other streaming services, doesn’t release its ratings, this renewal shows that “SEAL Team” had the numbers to up Paramount’s confidence in the show; it definitely has the ability to bring big audiences.

As far as “SEAL Team” goes, David Boreanaz is always grateful for his role on the show. But, he also says they don’t get the recognition they deserve. “Look, we’re the only military show on the air, but we just don’t get the respect. We don’t get the chops, man,” Boreanaz told TV Line.

However, he also explained that “SEAL Team” is the most rewarding of all his roles. “The biggest reward I can have out of this show is having veterans come up to me and say, ‘You saved my life. I was going to kill myself last week.’ And I’ve had that […] When that first happened to me, I was like, “Wow. Do you realize the story you’re telling?” These people who are struggling with PTS or TBI, or who on the verge of killing themselves, you have saved their lives [in exchange] for what they have given back to us as our country. That to me is the biggest reward.”

That reward is what keeps Boreanaz and “SEAL Team” going. Plus the excellent writing, scene direction, and production of the show. We’re glad it’s coming back for another season; Bravo’s stories aren’t nearly done yet.