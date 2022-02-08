‘SEAL Team’ Star Reflects on the Calm Before the Storm in Finale

The “SEAL Team” cast sat down on January 24 on Twitter to talk about the season 5 finale. They spoke about how the stakes have been raised over 5 seasons. Additionally, Neil Brown Jr. talked about the moments he liked the most.

“I love the calm before the storm,” Brown began. “The whole episode was fantastic […] you guys write this show and give us a lot of space to explore […] the characters and explore what that reality is and bring all of it to the table. So, I loved the kind of love, the almost like, ‘Oh man, these guys are in a good place,’ you know to a point.”

He then went on to describe a scene where Bravo is firmly in that calm before the storm. “When [we’re] in the Humvee talking about getting back to see Mandy,” he said, “and how we’re going to go to dinner, and things are looking great. And then you have the wonderful baby shower, and everything seems so very lovely. And you get that one breath of calm before, boom, it just explodes in your face. That, unfortunately more often times than not that’s the reality. And the not knowing. And the juxtaposition between those two existences. You know, the family at home, having this beautiful moment. Us having a beautiful moment, and then war slapping us right in the face.”

He continued, “That sweet moment before the explosion is kind of one of my favorite things.”

‘SEAL Team’ Stars Discuss Favorite Moments from the Finale

AJ Buckley also discussed his favorite moments from the “SEAL Team” finale. He spoke about how the show raised the stakes from the beginning. The addition of families and children ups the risk of going on missions. The characters have much more to lose now than they did in the beginning.

“I think what was special about this ending,” said Buckley, “is that over the last five years we’ve gone on journeys with our characters. We sort of were these wide-eyed characters coming in and Jason being the leader who’s seen the battle. And going down this road and sort of getting hardened and growing and having families and being invested. And falling in love and all these things that we have that have real value in the real world that are not at war.”

He continued, speaking about what matters most to the “SEAL Team” characters. “Something that makes them think about charging through that door, or laying that charge, or getting on that plane again for another thing. But something in the back of their head is like they have some sort of value now […] the stakes have become much higher, and I think it was the perfect crescendo with the end of the season. Because all of the characters individually, with their home life and what was going on, sinks home to a lot of the people that we’ve spoken to or gotten to meet over the years. Where it takes a lot for these guys to go to war.”