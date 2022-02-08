‘SEAL Team’ Star Talks How the Show Keeps Raising the Stakes

“SEAL Team” is constantly raising the stakes of how far they can take the show. Recently, with the move to Paramount+, things got grittier, darker, more intense. But, how far are they willing to go with these characters?

On January 24, the cast of “SEAL Team” sat down with Paramount+ on Twitter. They discussed the show, and specifically the season 5 finale. AJ Buckley, in particular, had a lot to say about the show raising the stakes. He spoke about the journey they’ve been on with their characters.

“I think what was special about this ending,” said Buckley, “is that over the last five years we’ve gone on journeys with our characters. We sort of were these wide-eyed characters coming in and Jason being the leader who’s seen the battle. And going down this road and sort of getting hardened and growing and having families and being invested. And falling in love and all these things that we have that have real value in the real world that are not at war.”

He continued, “Something that makes them think about charging through that door, or laying that charge, or getting on that plane again for another thing. But something in the back of their head is like they have some sort of value now […] the stakes have become much higher, and I think it was the perfect crescendo with the end of the season. Because all of the characters individually, with their home life and what was going on, sinks home to a lot of the people that we’ve spoken to or gotten to meet over the years. Where it takes a lot for these guys to go to war.”

‘SEAL Team’: AJ Buckley Speaks About Higher Stakes On the Show

He spoke about the impact of leaving home as a SEAL when you have a family; how you have to leave no matter what. Whether it’s “on a good note or bad note,” you have to leave. When the moment involves families, like on “SEAL Team,” the stakes are so much higher for the characters. They have much more to lose.

David Boreanaz also spoke about what it’s like playing these characters. Specifically, the stakes involved in portraying characters that represent Navy SEALs.

“[The finale] also proves, you know, the type of show that we are, the type of characters that sacrifice to protect this country and it’s real,” Boreanaz said. “We go out and are always vulnerable of not coming home. And I think in last night’s episode it showed, in the end, you don’t know who’s gonna make it or who’s coming home. I think that is a real thing that happens and to examine that is such a plus for our show.”