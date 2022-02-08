‘SEAL Team’ Stars Reflect on Explosive Season 5 Finale

Now that the Season 5 finale of SEAL Team is done, some of the show’s stars are talking about its quite explosive finish.

Cast members and show writers gathered together in a Twitter Spaces conversation to share their thoughts. They were joined by fans of the show listening in to hear what they were saying.

“I think it’s great,” David Boreanaz said. “You know, looking at the whole and how it’s resonated in the past 24 hours. It leaves us all to kind of think of what could happen.”

‘SEAL Team’ Star Talks About Having Characters That Represent Ones Who Protect Country

“It also proves, you know, the type of show that we are the type of characters that sacrifice their sacrifice to protect this country and it’s real,” Boreanaz said. “We go out and are always vulnerable of not coming home. And I think in last night’s episode it showed, in the end, you don’t know who’s gonna make it or who’s coming home. I think that is a real thing that happens and to examine that is such a plus for our show.”

The conversation took place on Twitter in late January. SEAL Team ended Season 5 on January 23. The Twitter Spaces chat was on January 24. Now, when will Season 6 kick up? The show has been renewed for another season.

While we do not know exactly, there’s a chance it will be sometime this year. Mark your calendars for sometime in the fall. We just don’t know what Paramount Plus will schedule out. If we look at a comparison example, Yellowstone has been on the Paramount Network each year since 2018. The possibility lies for SEAL Team to have a similar schedule on Paramount Plus.

Network President of Original Scripted Series Welcomes Show Back

Upon news of its renewal, Nicole Clemens, who is president of Paramount Plus Original Scripted Series, made a statement about it.

She said: “We are very excited to welcome ‘SEAL Team‘ back for another season on Paramount+. The show’s loyal fanbase followed the series to its new exclusive home, and it has proven to be a high-performing title for the service, consistently in the top 10 most-watched original series. We can’t wait for the fans to see what our brilliant creative team has in store for Team Bravo next season.”

Meanwhile, star Max Thieriot has a new project in the works. The show is focused on fires-responders and is titled Cal Fire based in Northern California. Thieriot, Tony Phelan, and Joan Rater wrote the story. It follows Bode Donovan as he joins the incarcerated firefighting program searching for redemption and a shorter prison sentence.