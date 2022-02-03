‘SEAL Team’: What Other Shows Could Follow the Show’s Jump to Streaming?

SEAL Team has been renewed for a sixth season after its fifth was moved from CBS to Paramount+. The season will be ten episodes long. It seems like this move worked well for the show, so what other shows could make the jump to streaming?

Another drama, Evil, which made a similar move to Paramount+ also has been renewed. So it seems like this is a new type of switch that the network might want to continue trying out.

The renewal of SEAL Team also didn’t come as a surprise to those familiar with its numbers. Paramount+’s 2021 end-of-the-year report reported SEAL Team as its most-watched original drama series followed directly by Evil.

It’s unlikely that CBS would move any of its franchises to streaming. Shows like NCIS and FBI do incredibly well for the network. They both have spinoff series that also do quite well. It’s too early to tell for sure what shows might make the switch, but we can always guess.

Comedies like The Unicorn and Bob Hearts Abishola may be contenders. And stand-alone dramas like S.W.A.T and Good Sam could also make good contenders. Of course, this is all speculation. Once it becomes clear they’re in danger of cancellation, aka in “the bubble,” that’s when fans can really start contemplating if their show may make the switch to streaming.

CBS Is Very Pleased With How ‘SEAL Team’ Preformed on Paramount +

“What we were able to see is great engagement and activations of subscribers coming to SEAL Team first when they sign up for Paramount+, so we are really pleased with the results,” Paramount+’s Chief Programming Officer Tanya Giles said in a statement. “It is one of our top performers in originals. So we know that the fan base was able to find the show and find Paramount+.”

This is a great turnaround for SEAL Team, which was at risk of cancellation last year before CBS decided to renew it on the condition it would move to Paramount+. This is also good news for those CBS series’ who may be at risk of cancellation because now, there’s a new way to save these shows.

And SEAL Team is now thriving. The show, which stars David Boreanaz, follows the lives of Navy SEALs.

“We are very excited to welcome SEAL Team back for another season on Paramount+,” Nicole Clemens, President of Paramount+ Original Scripted Series said in an announcement. “The show’s loyal fanbase followed the series to its new exclusive home, and it has proven to be a high-performing title for the service, consistently in the top 10 most-watched original series. We can’t wait for the fans to see what our brilliant creative team has in store for Team Bravo next season.”