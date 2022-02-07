‘SEAL Team’: What You Can Watch Until Season Six Hits

“SEAL Team” season 6 probably won’t drop until later this year or early next. If you’re hankering for the same thrills and action packed moments you get from “SEAL Team,” here are some other things you can watch in the meantime, thanks to a recent Reddit thread.

First up there’s “Strike Back,” a British/American spy series based on the 2007 book by Chris Ryan. There are 8 seasons, each with a different title, but all coexisting in the “Strike Back” universe. The first season follows John Porter, former SAS member, as he joins the covert counter-terrorism unit Section 20. The subsequent seasons consistently deal with anti-terrorism, similar to “SEAL Team.”

There’s also “The Unit,” a 2006 series based on the special-op unit Delta Force. Again, similar to “SEAL Team,” this series focuses on an elite anti-terrorism squad as they train and go on missions abroad. It also deals with their personal lives and family drama, which we know “SEAL Team” loves to do.

The 2008 HBO miniseries “Generation Kill” gets away of the elite squad side of things and focuses on the 1st Reconnaissance Battalion of the Marine Corps during Operation Iraqi Freedom. It’s a little bit grittier than your average network series, being on HBO, but it’s well worth a watch if you’re into military stories.

“The Brave” is a one season series from 2017 that focuses on a team from the Defense Intelligence Agency. It followed a former Delta Force member as he and his elite team have to rescue a kidnapped doctor. The series was canceled after one season, so we’ll never know how it was supposed to continue. Doesn’t mean it’s not worth the time.

More Shows to Watch While You Wait for ‘SEAL Team’

There’s also “Homeland,” the 2011 espionage thriller series based on an Israeli series. It follows Carrie Mathison, a counter-terrorism CIA agent, and Nicholas Brody, a Marine Corps sniper rescued from a prison camp. Carrie suspects Brody is planning a domestic terrorism attack, but she also has her own demons to struggle with. This one sounds like more on the drama side of things than the straight military action we’ve come to love from “SEAL Team.” But, if you want an intriguing story that’s not just a mystery-of-the-week series, “Homeland” is for you.

Another British series, “Bluestone 42” follows a bomb disposal unit in Afghanistan. Released in 2013, it has three seasons. The series has more situational comedy than your average military drama. It also focuses on interpersonal relationships, conflict of interest, and camaraderie, overlaid with extremely dangerous situations. Sounds like a good one for “SEAL Team” fans.

Lastly, I can’t make a list of military dramas without mentioning “Band of Brothers.” While it doesn’t focus on an elite anti-terrorism squad, or even the modern military, it’s still an excellently made series about camaraderie, relationships, fear, conflict, and war. If you watch nothing else between now and “SEAL Team” season 6, at least watch “Band of Brothers.”