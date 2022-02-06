‘SEAL Team’: When Should You Expect Season 6?

“SEAL Team” ended on January 23, and we waited patiently for word of season 6. Finally, we got the news “SEAL Team” had been renewed, but when should we expect the next season to air?

Currently, we don’t know for sure, but probably sometime this year in 2022. Most likely in the fall again. Although, the fall air dates were for network premieres; who knows what Paramount+ is going to do. With “Yellowstone,” Paramount has aired a season every year since 2018, so maybe we won’t have to wait years for another season of “SEAL Team.” Paramount+ could be aiming for a similar schedule.

We do know that season 6 is going to be shorter than all the others. Because network shows run 45 minutes, they can have upwards of 22 episodes. But, on streaming, quality and quantity go hand in hand. The longer the episode, the better it is, usually. Now, “SEAL Team” has the chance to tell more complex stories for an hour instead of the usual 45 minutes plus commercials. That also means season 6 is only going to be 10 episodes. Those of you who are worried that fewer episodes means the show is in jeopardy, don’t fret; 10 episodes is normal for a streaming series. Now, the writers just have to adapt to the new timeframe.

Nicole Clemens, President of Paramount+ Original Scripted Series, made a statement on the show’s renewal. “We are very excited to welcome ‘SEAL Team’ back for another season on Paramount+,” she said. “The show’s loyal fanbase followed the series to its new exclusive home, and it has proven to be a high-performing title for the service, consistently in the top 10 most-watched original series. We can’t wait for the fans to see what our brilliant creative team has in store for Team Bravo next season.”

Does Max Thieriot’s New Show Mean Less Time On ‘SEAL Team’?

“SEAL Team” star Max Thieriot has a new project in the works, and it’s a new look at first responders. Specifically, incarcerated firefighters in Northern California. “Cal Fire” is based on a story written by Thieriot, Tony Phelan, and Joan Rater. It follows Bode Donovan as he joins the incarcerated firefighting program searching for redemption and a shorter prison sentence.

“Cal Fire” was recently picked up for a pilot, and if it goes to series, what could this mean for Thieriot’s role on “SEAL Team”?

His character Clay did tell David Boreanaz’s Jason that their upcoming mission was his “last run with Bravo.” It’s my assumption that Clay’s storyline was written to give him time off to work on his new show. If Clay lives through the finale, that is. He wants to spend more time with his family, and having him do that could give Thieriot the opportunity to have “Cal Fire.”