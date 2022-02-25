Sean Penn Filming Documentary on the Ground in Ukraine on Russian Invasion

Yesterday Ukraine endured the beginning of an invasion as Russia moved into its borders. The latter country doing so made history in the worst way and actor Sean Penn wants to record it all. It was recently learned he’s not only on the ground in Ukraine but wants to make a documentary about the events transpiring.

Variety reported the news, stating Vice Studios confirmed Sean Penn is currently in Ukraine filming the documentary. He appeared in a press briefing yesterday in the Ukraine capital of Kyiv listening to government officials talk about the current crisis. According to Newsweek, he’s in Kyiv “to tell the world the truth about Russia’s invasion.”

The Ukrainian government released a statement to the news outlets, praising Penn for his bravery. “The director specially came to Kyiv to record all the events that are currently happening in Ukraine and to tell the world the truth about Russia’s invasion of our country. Sean Penn is among those who support Ukraine in Ukraine today. Our country is grateful to him for such a show of courage and honesty.”

Continuing, the statement calls him a “true friend” to Ukraine while simultaneously calling out unspecified western politicians. “Sean Penn is demonstrating bravery that many others have been lacking, in particular some Western politicians. The more people like that—true friends of Ukraine, who support the fight for freedom—the quicker we can stop this heinous invasion by Russia.”

During his previous trip to Ukraine, Penn visited the country’s eastern regions and spoke to service personnel. This was for his Donbas documentary, a region in the country.

Arnold Schwarzenegger Voiced his Support for Ukraine and Its People

Sean Penn isn’t the only celebrity showing his support for Ukraine. Lamenting things have progressed this much, Arnold Schwarzenegger said he stands with the Ukrainian people.

Providing his own statement on Instagram, he gave his thoughts. Declining interviews so we can focus more on what’s happening overseas, he wishes the best to Ukraine.

“My thoughts are with the Ukrainian people,” the caption reads. “I have been asked to do several interviews, but I believe the news should continue to focus on what’s happening on the ground – on the tragedy that has broken our hearts and on the courage of the Ukrainian people that has inspired us.”

Continuing, he believes people on both sides didn’t want what is happening now. Regardless, he ends by saying “I stand with the people of Ukraine. I share your grief and your hope for peace. You inspire me with your bravery and your humanity in the face of this nightmare. God bless you.”