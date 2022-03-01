Sean Penn Speaks Out After ‘Abandoning’ Car to Reach Polish Border While Filming War Doc

Hollywood star Sean Penn has been filming a documentary revolving around the rising tensions in Ukraine since November of 2021. Last week, he officially reached the Polish border on foot. He revealed he abandoned his vehicle and walked for several miles in order to do so.

The actor revealed on Twitter Monday afternoon that himself and his film crew made the decision to leave their car. They continued their journey on foot as they witnessed Ukrainians fleeing for safety. “Myself & two colleagues walked miles to the Polish border after abandoning our car on the side of the road,” Penn wrote in the tweet. “Almost all the cars in this photo carry women & children only… Most without any sign of luggage, and a car their only possession of value.”

Myself & two colleagues walked miles to the Polish border after abandoning our car on the side of the road. Almost all the cars in this photo carry women & children only, most without any sign of luggage, and a car their only possession of value. pic.twitter.com/XSwCDgYVSH — Sean Penn (@SeanPenn) February 28, 2022

Although Penn has been in Ukraine since November, he flew to the nation’s capital last week to document the invasion. Additionally, he also met with Ukranian President Volodymyr Zelensky last week. And over the weekend, Penn referred to Russian President Vladimir Putin’s invasion in Ukraine as a “brutal mistake.”

Sean Penn Shows Support For Ukraine Online

“Already a brutal mistake of lives taken and hearts broken,” the actor wrote. “And if he doesn’t relent, I believe Mr. Putin will have made a most horrible mistake for all of humankind. President Zelensky and the Ukrainian people have risen as historic symbols of courage and principle.”

He added, “Ukraine is the tip of the spear for the democratic embrace of dreams. If we allow it to fight alone, our soul as America is lost.”

After flying into Kyiv, Sean Penn attended a government press briefing just hours into the invasion. Penn represented VICE at the briefing for a documentary being filmed about the war, deemed a “special military operation” by Putin. According to a spokesman for the media group, the documentary is a VICE Studios production, “in association with VICE World News and Endeavor Content.”

Ukrainian Government Praised Penn For His ‘Courage’

In a translated Facebook post, the Ukrainian government expressed gratitude towards Sean Penn for being in their country. In the post, they praised Penn, saying he is displaying more bravery than Western leaders.

“An American actor and filmmaker, Oscar winner Sean Penn arrived to Ukraine,” the statement read. “The director specially came to Kyiv to record all the events that are currently happening in Ukraine and to tell the world the truth about Russia’s invasion of our country. Sean Penn is among those who support Ukraine in Ukraine today. Our country is grateful to him for such a show of courage and honesty.”

The statement continues, “This morning the director visited the Office of the President and visited the press briefing of the advisor of the head of the Office of the Head of State Mikhail Podolâk and the Vice Prime Minister – the Minister of the Reintegration of temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine Irina Vere щуuk. He spoke to journalists, to our military, saw how we defend our country. Sean Penn demonstrates the courage that many others, especially western politicians lack.”