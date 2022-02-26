Sean Penn Weighs In on Ukraine: ‘Soul As America Is Lost’

Sean Penn is a man with many titles, including actor, director, screenwriter, and producer. However, he is also a humanitarian and one who feels quite strongly about the conflict in Ukraine. He recently voiced his thoughts on our response, saying if we leave the Ukrainians to fight for themselves our “soul as America is lost.”

Deadline reports the acclaimed actor is currently in Ukraine filming a documentary about the country’s recent invasion. Lately, he has been staying in the capital city of Kyiv, where he has been sitting in on press briefings for updates. Friday, he appeared and gave his own statement on the recent events. In it, he states if we allow them to continue fighting alone, “our soul as America is lost.”

“Already a brutal mistake of lives taken and hearts broken, and if he doesn’t relent, I believe Mr. Putin will have made a most horrible mistake for all of humankind,” Penn said. “President Zelensky and the Ukrainian people have risen as historic symbols of courage and principle. Ukraine is the tip of the spear for the democratic embrace of dreams. If we allow it to fight alone, our soul as America is lost.”

Penn has been supporting Ukraine for some time now. In previous trips, he visited the country’s eastern regions to speak to service personnel for his Donbas documentary. Donbas is a region in the country. Further, he arrived in Ukraine late last year to work on his current documentary.

Ukrainian Goverment Praises Sean Penn for his Bravery Filming Documentary

Sean Penn’s advocacy for Ukraine isn’t something that’s going unnoticed by us here or them. Earlier this week, the Ukrainian government praised Sean Penn for his bravery and courage in filming his new documentary.

Sean Penn is making his documentary, sure, but he’s on the ground right there with them too. Acknowledging this, the government there commended and thanked him for his support, Newsweek reports. “The director specially came to Kyiv to record all the events that are currently happening in Ukraine and to tell the world the truth about Russia’s invasion of our country. Sean Penn is among those who support Ukraine in Ukraine today. Our country is grateful to him for such a show of courage and honesty.”

Continuing, the government there called out certain Western politicians but didn’t specify exactly who they were. “Sean Penn is demonstrating bravery that many others have been lacking, in particular some Western politicians. The more people like that—true friends of Ukraine, who support the fight for freedom—the quicker we can stop this heinous invasion by Russia.”

Overall, the country appreciates Sean Penn’s support wholeheartedly. It is currently unknown when the documentary will debut. Hopefully, the conflict will conclude sooner rather than later.