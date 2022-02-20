‘Seinfeld’ Star Jason Alexander Once Played a Serial Killer on ‘Criminal Minds’

When you watch Seinfeld, one of the show’s top stars is Jason Alexander. Did you know that he played a serial killer one time?

It’s true. Alexander, known for his George Costanza role from the NBC sitcom, appeared on the CBS show Criminal Minds. It was there that he played a serial killer. Let’s get some more information about this role in the actor’s career.

According to TV Insider, he put on a gray wig for a guest-star role in a Season 4 episode titled Masterpiece. Alexander plays that serial-killer role and challenges the team to find five potential victims before he kills them. Quite a turn for him to pull off but he did it masterfully.

‘Seinfeld’ Star Took His Last Name With Reference To His Father’s First Name

Thanks to some help from IMDb, here are some interesting facts about this talented actor. His birth name is Jason Scott Greenspan. He reportedly chose to use the professional surname of “Alexander” partly due to his father’s first name, Alex. But the Seinfeld actor did find that the name helped put him in alphabetical order for audition call-backs. He also would know before other actors if he was still up or out for a part or role.

For the sitcom about nothing’s fans, here is one quick trivia bit about Alexander. He would make sure that he had a fitted suit one size too small. Why? He wanted to make his character look “uncool.” And anyone who has watched the show over the years can definitely see where Costanza is definitely that indeed.

Alexander Found Himself Definitely Beating Out Some Tough Competition

Alexander did beat out some stars to get his role. What was that like? Well, he talked about it in an interview.

“They had seen a gazillion people I guess for George (on Seinfeld), some very famous who I think had been offered the role and either turned it down … Chris Rock, Danny DeVito,” Alexander said in an interview for Inside Of You with Michael Rosenbaum. “One of the guys they really liked for it and I think he said no was Paul Shaffer … They were kinda a little all over the map.”

The casting crew had looked at a huge array of possible stars, but something about Alexander stood out. But the show simply had an outline for Costanza.

“We’re looking for a funny sidekick best friend to Jerry Seinfeld … They called and said put him on tape,” Alexander said. “All I had was four pages from the pilot script with no context and nobody to ask about it because the casting director didn’t know the project she was just being paid to put some people on set.”