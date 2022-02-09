WATCH: Seth Rogen, Paul Rudd Rock Out to Shania Twain in 2022 Super Bowl Ad

Comedians Paul Rudd and Seth Rogen relived their golden days in an ad for the upcoming Super Bowl, including singing along to a familiar hit. The clip shows the duo reminiscing over a bag of Lay’s chips.

Outside of Rogen’s wedding, Rudd and Rogen experience a rush of memories in the form of flashbacks involving them eating chips. The first shows the actors riding in a convertible with the top down, eating Lay’s singing loudly to the chorus of “You’re Still the One” by Shania Twain. The next has them on a a turbulent plane ride, hyperventilating into a chip bag. Then, they’re held captive in a basement, where their abductor gives them–you guessed it–Lay’s.



The final flashback shows Rudd and Rogen entering an apparently haunted house, where they encounter a female Samara-esque ghost. After the flashbacks, they enter his wedding, where it’s revealed that he’s marrying the ghost lady from earlier in the commercial.

Their first dance song? “You’re Still the One.”

The Super Bowl commercial is a funny take on the nostalgia associated with the classic Lay’s brand. Of course, Rogen and Rudd have shared the screen before in films such as Knocked Up and The 40 Year-Old Virgin. Their bromance has since become the stuff of legend, specifically one hilarious encounter they had.

“Once I was in the spa in a hotel in Vegas getting a massage,” Rogen tweeted. “When I finished, I turned over and to my shock Paul Rudd was massaging me. He saw me go in and convinced the masseuse to let him take over, thinking I’d notice immediately. I didn’t, and Paul did the entire rest of it.”

Super Bowl LVI: Other Commercials to Look Forward to

As a result, the price to air am ad during the game is not cheap. A 30-second spot for Super Bowl LVI cost an average of $7 million each. Last year’s Super Bowl had 96.4 million viewers, which is low for the event, but incredibly high for any television broadcast. If you want the American public to buy what you’re selling, a well-placed ad is the way to go.

Typical Super Bowl ads are usually a mix of star-studded commercials, funny or serious, in addition to a handful of movie ads. This year’s lineup includes the Lay’s ad as well as many others. Highlights include a General Motors ad featuring Mike Myers reprising Dr. Evil, a Planter’s commercial reuniting Community stars Joel McHale and Ken Jeong, and a Pepsi spot featuring former football players Deion Sanders and Michael Irvin.

Of course, there are always a few fun surprises in store on Super Bowl Sunday, ads included.