Seth Rogen Wonders If People ‘Just Don’t Care’ About the Oscars

Seth Rogen had a simple response for why folks are turning off the Oscars. Maybe the American audience just isn’t in to the Hollywood industry anymore.

“I don’t get why movie people care so much if other people care what awards we give ourselves,” Rogen said in an interview with Insider. “To me, maybe people just don’t care. I don’t care who wins the automobile awards. No other industry expects everyone to care about what awards they shower upon themselves.”

Industry types are constantly speculating as to why viewership for the Oscars has fallen off a cliff. Is it Covid? Are the nominated movies too artsy to appeal to mainstream audiences? Or, is the show too long? Then there’s the perceived political bias of Hollywood. Are conservatives no longer interested in liberal movie stars? And there’s this theory — the Oscars haven’t had a host in three years. Maybe that’s why people aren’t tuning in.

So Rogen’s Oscars theory could be plausible. He also added in the interview: “Maybe people just don’t care. Maybe they did for a while and they stopped caring. And why should they?”

Peter Spears, Frances McDormand, Chloe Zhao, Mollye Asher, and Dan Janvey, winners of Best Picture for “Nomadland.” (Chris Pizzello-Pool/Getty Images)

Only 10.4 million viewers watched last year’s very subdued Academy Awards. That was a 56 percent drop from 2020. Ready for some context on just how bad the numbers were? The 2020 Oscars garnered 23.64 million viewers. That had been the all-time low until 2021 said hello. Saying Oscars viewership dropped off a cliff isn’t hyperbole.

The Hollywood Reporter did the math and discovered that the four biggest awards shows lost a collective 35 million viewers from the 2019-20 season to 2020-21. The average drop was 45 percent. The four biggest shows are the Emmys, Globes, Grammys and Oscars. Other awards shows with more of a niche audience also shrunk by almost half. That included the music shows like the CMA Awards, American Music Awards and Billboard Music Awards.

The pandemic shut down most theaters, so folks declined to watch an awards show featuring movies they never watched. Nomadland, last year’s Oscar winner for best movie, grossed just under $40 million at the box office.

There will be a tweak to this year’s Oscars, which air on March 27. After no host for three straight years, the Academy Awards will go with three hosts for 2022. There will be a different host for each hour of the show. The change was announced Friday morning. But the names of the hosts weren’t revealed.

Maybe the Oscars audience will expand rather than contract this year. After all, the Emmys, telecast last September, ticked up by 1 million.

Oscars nominations were announced earlier this week. Here are the movies vying for best picture: Belfast, CODA, Don’t Look Up, Drive My Car, Dune, King Richard, Licorice Pizza, Nightmare Alley, The Power of the Dog and West Side Story.