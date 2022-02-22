‘Shameless’ Star Lands New Project

Hey, Outsiders! It’s you favorite Shameless reporter here, letting you know about Emmy Rossum’s new acting role. The woman behind Fiona Gallagher is joining the cast of Apple TV+’s The Crowded Room.

The anthology series is about both the struggles and triumphs of living with a mental illness. Based on a true story, the show takes inspiration from its director and executive producer Akiva Goldsman, as well as the biography, The Minds of Billy Milligan by Daniel Keyes. The cast is lead by Tom Holland, who plays Danny Sullivan. Suffering from dissociative identity disorder, he is “the first person acquitted of a crime” due to his diagnosis.

The Shameless star will play Danny’s mother, Candy Sullivan. According to Deadline, her character struggles greatly, but has “dreams of salvation in the form of someone else.” Amanda Seyfried joins Holland and Rossum as Danny’s psychologist.

I think that Emmy Rossum will shine in this sort of dramatic role. While she is not much older than her on-screen son Tom Holland (the actors are only 9 years apart), fans see her Shameless character as a maternal figure to the whole Gallagher family. She is no stranger to roles tackling mental illness and complicated family dynamics. Because of these reason, I think she will do a fantastic job in the Apple TV+ show alongside her fellow costars.

The first season of The Crowded Room is set to be released in 2023. Plans can always change, and we are hoping to see this show available to stream later this year. We will give you more information about the new show when it comes out.

The ‘Shameless’ Star Is a New Mom

In addition to playing a mother on television, Emmy Rossum is a new mommy herself. Giving birth to her first child last May, she is spending some quality time with her daughter this year. Fans get to see glimpses of the happy family on her Instagram.

“5.24.21,” the new mom captioned the post. “On a sunny Monday morning, at 8:13AM, we welcomed our daughter into the world.”

Fans are sending their love to the actress and her happy family.

“So many hearts, so much love! 💕” one follower writes.

It still remains a secret as to what her daughter’s name is. While Google suggests that her name is Samantha Rossum, it has not been confirmed by the actress herself. We wish Emmy and her family privacy to enjoy parenthood, as well as love and good health. We are also sure the Shameless star will take inspiration from her real-life role as a mom.