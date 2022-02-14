Shannen Doherty Blasts Cancel Culture

Actress Shannen Doherty took to social media to call out “cancel culture,” pointing out that there are bigger issues to care about.

“It’s been a bit,” the 90210 star shared “I know. Obviously, I’ve had some battles to fight. Some not done yet. I’ve also just been in observation mode. Observing what our world is becoming. What my country is becoming and listening. I do have a lot to say. I have strong opinions on it all. Even in the ridiculous cancel culture we live in, I still will always have my own opinion regardless of what others think. I am trying to figure out my own voice and how to express it.”

Doherty then continued by discussing the injustices she felt are being ignored in favor of differences of opinion. She explained: “I see so much hatred and pain. Animals being poached. Game reserves dehorning rhinos just to keep them alive. Lions raised for their bones, morons hunting what they don’t eat.People dumping animals at shelter[s] Babies being dumped in dumpsters. Homeless situation growing. War on the horizon. People left behind.”

The actress also explained that she felt disagreements are taken too strongly and that people should feel comfortable enough to share their thoughts.

“Cancel culture… so over it,” Doherty said. “We are entitled to our opinions. We do NOT all have to think the same. It’s disturbing that anyone feels compelled to be silent in fear of repercussions (unless you’re a racist a–, then yeah, be quiet) but we are human. We think, feel, and believe differently and that should be valued by all.”

After decrying the idea that there is only one acceptable viewpoint, Doherty added: “For now, I wish you all peace compassion and respect for ALL living things.”

Head of Anti-Defamation League Also Calls Out Cancel Culture

Doherty is far from the only person who addressed their dislike of cancel culture. In fact, Johnathan Greenblatt, head of the Anti-Defamation League, also said he dislikes the concept. He expressed these views after The View’s Whoopi Goldberg found herself at the center of controversy. Greenblatt felt that accountability triumphed punishment.

“We sometimes have people in public places who can say clumsy things about race or faith or gender,” Greenblatt said. “I don’t believe in cancel culture. I like the phrase that my friend Nick Cannon uses. We need ‘counsel culture.’ In the Jewish faith … we have a concept called ‘teshuva,’ and ‘teshuva’ means redemption. It means all of us have the power to admit when we do wrong and to commit to doing better.

He then addressed Goldberg’s controversy directly: “I heard Whoopi say that she’s committed to doing better. I accept that apology with the sincerity with which she delivered it.”