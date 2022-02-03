Shaq Shares Life Advice, Gives Shoes to 6-Year-Old

In a new Instagram post, Shaq is seen making a young child’s day. Watch him share some life advice and give the boy a gift.

Shaq loves doing good deeds. The 49-year old basketball icon is known for his Shaquille O’Neal Foundation, which “creates pathways for underserved youth to help them achieve their full potential.” He gives back in his everyday life as well.

In a new Instagram post, Shaq is giving valuable life advice to a 6-year old boy named Zion. After not listening to his dad, Shaquille O’Neal tells Zion to give his father a hug and tell him that he is sorry.

After teaching the importance of listening to one’s parents, the basketball legend buys the boy two new pairs of shoes.

The video clip shows his great generosity in his everyday life. Fans are commenting on the athlete’s constant kindness.

“Shaq [is] a phenomenal guy,” one comment reads.

“Shaq is always doing something good for other people,” one user says.

“Zion would get drafted first overall 12 years later,” another fan writes. With Shaquille O’Neal leading the way, I personally would not be surprised!

Let’s all learn from Shaq’s example and spread some kindness today.

O’Neal’s ‘Shaq-A-Claus’ Event

Every Christmas season, Shaquille O’Neal becomes Santa Claus for a few weeks. His foundation organizes Shaq-A-Claus events across the country, giving toys to kids in underserved communities. Of course, the basketball icon is there to take pictures and get in on the fun too. 2021 marked the 20th year of these events taking place.

Beginning in Atlanta schools, ‘Shaq-A-Claus” continues to expand. So far, the event takes place in Atlanta, Las Vegas, New Jersey, Baton Rouge, Orlando, Boston, and Los Angeles. The foundation hopes to eventually make it a nationally touring event through the full month of December.

“It is my dream to host…a 50 state ‘Shaq-A-Claus’ marathon,” he shares with TMZ.

The basketball legend thanks his mother for inspiring the idea in the first place.

“I’d like to thank my mother because she created ‘Shaq-A-Claus’ in 1992,” he says. “She went to an event and there were 500 kids who were not getting toys, so she called me and said ‘baby can you send me some money?’ I said ‘Mother what’s wrong?’ She said ‘I want to get some toys.’”

From school supplies to toys, the Shaquille O’Neal Foundation provides children the resources to achieve their dreams. Beginning locally, Shaq hopes to bring about positive change in the community.

For more information on the Shaquille O’Neal Foundation’s work, visit their website here.