Shaquille O’Neal Speaks Out on Vaccine Mandates

Shaquille O’Neal slammed the idea of vaccine mandates despite having attacked NBA star Kyrie Irving for refusing the jab. Though, the NBA Hall of Famer said people should “be safe and take care of your family.”

Speaking on his podcast The Big Podcast with Shaq, Shaquille O’Neal said people shouldn’t have to choose between their job and their principles. Some companies require employees to get the COVID-19 vaccine as a condition of their employment. Shaq, who lobbied in favor of the vaccine last year, stopped short of condemning the shots.

“But it’s just, people don’t want to take it, and you shouldn’t be forced to take something you don’t want,” he said, per Fox News.

The topic came up when he and his co-hosts discussed two pediatric nurses in New York who were making north of $1.5 million printing and selling fake vaccine cards. O’Neal doesn’t think the women should go to jail. He concluded that people shouldn’t lose their job for refusing something that goes “against (their) morals.”

Co-host Nischelle Turner pushed back. She said companies can make rules and enforce them as they like. The onus is on the employee to abide by them or find a job more in line with their values. O’Neal agreed somewhat.

“I’m with you on the rules because I’m a rules guy,” O’Neal said. “But I do feel sympathetic towards people who have to make that kind of decision.”

Shaquille O’Neal: NBA Star Must Put Team First and Get Vaccine

Shaquille O’Neal is the latest in a long line of athletes who’ve come out against vaccine mandates. One of those is Brooklyn Nets guard Kyrie Irving. Irving has only played in 10 out of 51 games this season because he refuses to get the shot. New York requires proof of vaccination to enter an arena, which forces Irving to sit out of home games.

O’Neal trashed Irving for months over that decision. In January, the former Lakers center said he would “put hands” on the NBA All-Star for not getting the vaccine for the good of his team.

“I know for a fact that these windows of winning championships, you don’t have them a lot,” he said on a previous episode of his podcast, according to Newsweek. “All that stuff just playing on the road, you can’t get in no rhythm like that.”

It’s not the first time Shaquille O’Neal went after Irving. In September, he told USA Today that Irving was being selfish for refusing the shot.

“In this line of work, sometimes you have to be selfless,” he said when asked about Irving’s decision to not get the shot. “The day I decided it wasn’t all about me and it’s about us is the day I started winning and really started dominating. I understand the issues and all that. But I took the vaccine because I’m not trying to get my mother sick, or my sister or my brother or people around me. I know people say, ‘The vaccine came too fast, and is it healthy.’ To each his own. But sometimes you have to think about the overall picture and you have to think about more than yourself.”