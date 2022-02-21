Sharon Osbourne Takes in a ‘Gorgeous’ Sunset with Son Jack and His New Fiancee

Sharon Osbourne is one proud momma, even if her kiddos are well into adulthood. And, as the television personality knows well, one of the best parts about your children growing into adults is that they often soon fall in love…bringing new people into the family. This is something Sharon Osbourne is clearly excited about as she shares a gorgeous sunset photo of her son Jack standing by the garden, looking happy and peaceful with his new fiance.

“Gorgeous sunset!” Sharon Osbourne writes in a Sunday Instagram post. The television personality adds an adorable British flag emoji. After all, Sharon Osbourne is certainly one of the proudest Brits we know!

“@jankosbourne & seecreature are cute too,” Sharon Osbourne adds to the Insta post. Again bringing in the emojis as she adds a little smiley face to the end of her message.

In the post, Sharon Osbourne shares a photo of Jack Osbourne getting close with fiance Aree Gearhart as the sun sets behind the couple. In the next pic, the former The Talk host shares the gorgeous sunset with a breathtaking view of the garden.

Sharon Osbourne and Fam “Couldn’t Be Happier” With Jack’s Engagement

In December of last year, Sharon Osbourne shared another proud mother’s pic on social media. This photo also featured Jack and Aree. But, the sunset wasn’t the focus for these pics. Instead, the focus was on something much more sparkly. In a late 2021 Instagram post, Sharon gushes over her son’s engagement to his longtime girlfriend. Telling fans that she and her husband, iconic rocker Ozzy Osbourne couldn’t “be happier” with the exciting news.

“Ozzy and I couldn’t be happier and more proud of our son Jack’s engagement to Aree Gearhart,” Sharon Osbourne says in the proud Instagram post. The proud mother goes on to wish the happy couple a lifetime of happiness and unending love.

“We are so blessed to have Aree as part of our family and we wish them a lifetime of love, light, and happiness,” the proud mother says in her touching message. Both Jack Osbourne and Aree shared their own messages announcing the big news to their respective social media accounts.

Aree posted a touching note to her new fiance stating that her “best friend asked me to marry him in a magical winter wonderland.”

Aree goes on to tell Jack she will love him “forever and then some,” calling her fiance her “soulmate, my adventure partner, my protector.”

“i’m ready for forever w you + our tribe,” Aree adds.

Jack, of course, had a message equally as touching for Aree noting that he is “so excited to walk through this one with her.”

“She’s truly a magical being with a heart bigger [than] anything I could have imagined,” Jack says. “Her step-mom skills make my heart so full. I couldn’t be happier [than] I am right now.”