Sharon Osbourne Teases an Image From Upcoming Coffee Table Book for Charity

Sharon Osbourne recently teased a sneak peek of her upcoming coffee table book. And it’s all for charity.

Earlier today, the television personality shared an adorable photo. In the photo, there are a handful of dogs surrounding a person. Not just any dog, though. There are multiple breeds.

In the post’s caption, Osbourne gave her fans a sneak peek of the charity from a recent photoshoot. She mentioned that fans will be able to see the entire photo once the book is released.

“This is a partial image from a photoshoot I just did with @charlienunnphotography,” she wrote in the caption. “For a charity coffee table book that will support two fabulous rescues, @wagsandwalks and @wagmorpets. The entire photo will be revealed later this year when the book is released.”

Look at the bottom half of the photo here:

Shortly after, the official wags and walks Instagram account commented on the post. The page mentioned that they’re very thankful for Osbourne’s organization. They wrote, “Thank you for supporting rescue pups!!”

Then, fans started commenting on how cute the puppies are. For instance, one wrote, “Awww look at all those sweet faces.”

Sharon Osbourne Closes the Door on One of Her Gigs

In a previous interview with TMZ, the star revealed why she won’t go back on The Talk show. According to the news outlet, she said she would never appear back on it because CBS didn’t treat her right.

“No, I would never go back to that show again, ever,” Osbourne said. “Cause CBS sucks. Big-time d—.”

If you would like more information on this incident, read the previous article here. In other words, folks can still catch The Talk airing weekly on CBS at 2 p.m. EST. It’s also available for streaming on Paramount plus with a required subscription. Although, it definitely won’t be the same without Osbourne as the star. But at the end of the day, everything happens for a reason.

The Osbournes are Celebrating a Very Special Engagement

Last December (2021), Sharon Osbourne’s son Jack officially tied the knot with his fiancée, Aree. And Osbourne is celebrating with a sweet photo and caption on Instagram.

In the post’s caption, she wrote, “Ozzy and I couldn’t be happier and more proud of our son Jack’s engagement to Aree Gearhart. We are so blessed to have Aree as part of our family and we wish them a lifetime of love, light and happiness.”