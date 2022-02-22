Sharon Stone Announces Death of Her Beloved Dog Joe ‘Biggy’ Stone

Sadly, actress Sharon Stone lost her beloved French bulldog Joe “Biggy” last month.

The “Total Recall” actress shared the heartbreaking news on Instagram. Her caption read, “We lost Joe, the brindle, two weeks ago, just ready to share. It’s a process.”

In the photo posted, the 63-year-old actress smiles gleefully at the camera. Lying by her feet is a dark-brown Joe, while the actress holds her smaller grey and white Frenchie, Bandit.

Stone’s famous pals shared wrote loving messages in her comments. These include fashion designer Vera Wang, and models Paulina Porizkova and Naomi Campbell.

Stone spent many years sharing several joyous memories of her dog. On his birthday in 2018, he enjoyed a custom birthday cake while sporting a sparkly blue cowboy hat. She also shares memories of her and Joe relaxing side by side next to the pool.

In 2018, the “Casino” actress welcomed a new addition to the family with Bandit. Over time, the excited new Frenchie mom posted several pictures of the adorable new family member. “Joe and I welcome his new pal Bandit,” her caption read.

Thankfully, the two dogs appeared to get along pretty well as Stone shared a cute video of Bandit trying to her his big brother’s attention.

As animal lovers, we send our deepest condolences to Stone and all whose hearts were touched by Joe.

Sharon Stone Mourns More Than One Over the Past Year

Sharon Stone hasn’t had the easiest year. Although the arrival of Bandit likely brought many smiles to her face, he can’t erase the loss and fears she’s faced.

Thankfully, a frightening event for the actress turned out much better in time. In late November, the actress revealed that her mother and grandmother dealt with strokes in the past. At the time, Stone announced the recent medical scare her family experienced.

“Say a prayer for Dorothy Marie Stone, my mom, who has suffered another acute stroke tonight. Thx.”

According to the National Center for Biotechnology Information, acute strokes “are broadly classified as either ischemic or hemorrhagic. Acute strokes result in loss of blood flow, nutrients and oxygen to a region of the brain, resulting in neuronal damage and subsequent neurological deficits.”

Back in 2001, the actress suffered a stroke herself. After her health scare, Stone chose to advocate for more awareness about brain-aging diseases.

“This is why I do it: My mother had a stroke. My grandmother had a stroke. I had a massive stroke and a nine-day brain bleed,” she discussed with the Women’s Brain Health Initiative.

On February 11, Stone announced via Instagram that her mother was going to be okay following her stroke. Her caption read, “Took mom to lunch today. YES, YOUR KINDEST THOUGHTS & PRAYERS DID WORK! 89 years old, 5 strokes, heart attack, pacemaker. Looking for a boyfriend.”

At Outsider, we hope Sharon Stone and her mother’s health continues to flourish.