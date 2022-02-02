Shaun White Is ‘Honored’ to Be Competing at Such a High Level Ahead of His Final Olympics

This February, Shaun White will embark on his fifth and final Olympic Games. The snowboarding legend is ready.

It has been the better part of three decades that White has been an extreme sports figure. At just age 7 he received his first sponsorship in snowboarding. Just one year after switching things up from skiing. By the time he was 9 years old, his skills on the skateboard were drawing attention from Tony Hawk.

A child prodigy of the sport turned into one of its most experienced and likable figures in all of athletics. I remember being a 9 or 10 year old and watching Shaun White tear it up in the X Games, Olympics, and more. White is the epitome of living up to the hype and then some.

2018 was the last time White stepped up at the Olympics. In Pyeongchang, South Korea, White won gold in the halfpipe at the age of 31. Considering his first gold medal came at the 2006 Torino Olympics at the age of 19, that’s a huge accomplishment. This year, at 35, White is ready to go again. And he’s proud of the work he’s done.

“I’m proud that at my age, I’m still doing this sport,” Shaun White revealed to AP News. “I’m honored and the most proud of being able to stay on top of a sport that’s ever-changing. And for this long, to show up and do some heavy tricks with the younger riders, that’s very inspiring to me.”

This year there are some Japanese snowboarders that are hoping to take down White. He is in a position to get another medal. However, Ayumu and Ruke Hirano will have something to say about that with their triple cork and other moves.

Shaun White Gets Ready for Big Challenge

Look, let’s just say it. Shaun White is not the young prodigy he once was. He is, however, one of the most veteran athletes that will be competing at the Olympics. So, that makes him dangerous. The pair of Japanese athletes along with Scotty James of Australia could prove too much. But, if anyone has a chance, it’s White.

Snowboarding is a sport that is always being changed. Revolutionized. Since there are so few people into the sport compared with major sports like football and basketball, new and exciting athletes are coming through all of the time. Many with their own styles and experimental moves and techniques. White has helped the sport develop over the years, for sure. But, has it passed him by?

His hair is no longer big, but it is still just as fiery red as it’s ever been. And, that fiery and competitive nature of Shaun White will come out when he hits the halfpipe. If he gets through the first rounds and into the final, then anything can happen at that point. Will White go out on top of the sport that he’s helped change so much?