Simon Cowell Mourns Death of ‘America’s Got Talent’ Singer Nightbirde in Heartbreaking Tribute

Simon Cowell just paid tribute to the America’s Got Talent singer, Nightbirde. Nightbirde died after a battle with cancer. Nighrbirde, also known as Jane Marczewski, was a 31-year-old artist. She passed away on February 19th.

Cowell took to multiple social media accounts to express his condolences. On Instagram, Cowell included a photo of the late singer and included a touching message he also posted to Twitter. He’s been a judge on America’s Got Talent for years. But Nightbirde is one of the few people who’s ever gotten a golden buzzer from him.

“Heartbreaking news to hear about Nightbirde, she was an extraordinary person, so brave, so talented. She made a huge impact on AGT and the world. Her courage was incredible and her determination to fight this terrible illness was remarkable,” he wrote. “Rest in peace, Jane. I am sending my love to her family. Simon”

Marczewski Wowed The ‘America’s Got Talent’ Judges Last Year

The singer was thrust into the spotlight after her performance of an original song called It’s OK, on America’s Got Talent last year. During the audition, she told the judges that the cancer she was diagnosed with had spread to her lungs, spine and liver. Cowell was incredibly impressed with her resilience and positivity.

“You can’t wait until life isn’t hard anymore before you decide to be happy,” she explained.

Cowell was the one who awarded Marczewski with the “Golden Buzzer,” which is coveted on America’s Got Talent and advances performers to the live shows. While she singer had to drop out of the competition, she was incredibly honored to have been a part of it.

A spokesperson for America’s Got Talent also sent out their condolences in a statement to CNN.

“Your voice, your story, and your message touched millions. Nightbirde will always be a member of the ‘AGT’ family. Rest In Peace, Jane,” the statement says.

During her time on America’s Got Talent, Marczewski inspired countless individuals and spread her joy to millions.

Her family has expressed that they “are devastated by her passing and unimaginable loss.” According to them, Marczewski bravely battled cancer for four years.

“She had a witty joke for every occasion — even if the joke was on her,” her family said in a statement. “Her lasting legacy will be the gift of hope she gave to so many through her music and the strength she found in Jesus. We thank everyone for their messages of love and support.”