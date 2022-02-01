Simon Cowell Rushed To the Hospital After Terrifying E-Bike Crash

Music mogul Simon Cowell is recovering after being hospitalized for another e-bike crash that happened last Thursday.

Details are being released through a story in the Daily Mail. This happened to be the second time that Simon Cowell crashed using an e-bike in 18 months.

He reportedly is “lucky to be alive” after the crash sent him flying over the handlebars at 20 mph. Cowell is 62 years old. The America’s Got Talent host was rushed to a hospital with a suspected concussion, facial cuts, and a broken arm. All of that after he slammed into the road while not wearing a helmet.

Simon Cowell Was Reportedly Soaked In Blood While Passers-By Helped Him

Simon Cowell was being attended to by passers-by before paramedics arrived. It was his second bike crash in 18 months. The first left him with a broken back.

A source tells The Sun that “Simon is lucky to be alive. He was pedaling along, with his electric motor on, when the wheels suddenly went from under him after hitting a wet patch. He slipped and went flying over the handlebars into the middle of the road.”

Also, this source adds Cowell was bleeding profusely from his face. It made him reportedly look like a character from the Phantom of the Opera. Three onlookers stopped traffic so he wouldn’t get run over.

He was taken in an ambulance to the hospital. The former American Idol judge was X-rayed and eventually released with rest orders. Cowell has since been seen with a lime green cast up to his shoulder.

Cowell’s Son Helped Pick Out Cast That His Father Is Now Wearing

Simon’s seven-year-old son Eric, whom he shares with fiancée Lauren Silverman, reportedly chose his dad’s cast and has drawn their two dogs, Squiddly and Diddly. “Despite this being his second great escape, Simon insists he’s not ditching the bike – but he will start wearing a helmet,” the source says.

MailOnline has reached out to Cowell representatives for comment. In August 2020, he fell off his e-bike in Malibu and had to undergo back surgery. “My most creative time is now when I cycle because I cycle even though it’s an e-bike,” he says. “I still got to pedal and I do about 10 miles a day… even though I had an accident on one.

“That was more an electric motorbike – these are called pedal-assist bikes and they’re brilliant,” Cowell says. He was adamant he wasn’t nervous about getting back on a bike, even though he was close to being paralyzed.

“That expression ‘get back on your bike,’ with me, it was literal,” he says. “I feel better than I did because I exercise so much more.”