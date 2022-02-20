Simon Cowell’s Son Wasn’t Happy That His Dad Got Back on the Electric Bike So Soon

“America’s Got Talent” judge Simon Cowell has several past e-bike injuries, so when he tried to get back on recently, his son wouldn’t have it.

After falling off his e-bike in August 2020, Cowell broke his back and needed major five-hour surgery. Last month, he suffered another e-bike accident with a broken arm and other injuries.

But when he started to hop back on despite the cast, Eric would not have it. His 8-year-old son seemed slightly shaken up seeing his dad and the bike.

Cinemablend recounted the endearing moment.

Simon Cowell, Eric Cowell Are Very Close

Simon Cowell talked about his son’s reaction. The music producer and TV celebrity said he got a ‘you gotta get back on your bike?’ expression from Eric Cowell.

When the father started to get back on the bike, Eric Cowell spotted him. The next thing Simon Cowell got was something else.

“He went crazy. I had to get off the bike and walk him back to my hotel room. The young son had no problem getting his dad not to take the e-bike out. Though only eight, it seems that Eric is wise beyond his years.

Cowell admits he’s been fortunate after past accidents.

I was lucky both times,” Cowell told Entertainment Tonight. When I broke my back, I broke my wrist, it could have been a lot worse, so you kind of learn something from the experience.”

Eric Cowell Also Helps Dad Propose To Longtime Girlfriend

Simon Cowell recently got engaged to Laura Silverman, but it took a little help from Eric Cowell to make things work just right.

According to Entertainment Tonight, the TV personality said Eric had to “coach” his dad and help plan the event.

“One hundred percent he had to coach me,” Cowell told ET. “And we planned it. He was a big part of it.”

Eric and Silverman’s 16-year-old son, Adam, also came to the Caribbean island of Barbados for the proposal. Simon Cowell said he never thought he’d get married, but the 44-year-old Silverman changed his mind.

The couple started their relationship in 2013, with Eric coming along in 2014. Simon Cowell opened up about his relationship during his Hollywood Walk of Fame ceremony.

Cowell An Active Older Adult Despite Injuries

The 62-year-old Englishman stays active in his older years.

Just four months after his broken back moment, Cowell took to a jet-ski. He was also reportedly doing other active things, like walking 40 miles per day to improve his back. Other healthy decisions included fewer meetings (to reduce mental fatigue) and scheduling those meetings early in the morning.

Cowell’s NBC show, “America’s Got Talent: Extreme,” debuts on Monday at 8 p.m. Eastern.