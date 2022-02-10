Simone Biles Shares Support for Mikaela Shiffrin After She Exits 2nd Winter Olympics Event in a Week

On Wednesday (February 9th), 2020 Summer Olympian Simone Biles took to Twitter to share her support for 2022 Winter Olympian Mikaela Shiffrin after the alpine skier exited her second Winter Olympics event in a week.

In her tweet, Biles simply shared three white heart emojis while tagging the Winter Olympics athlete. The gymnast notably withdrew from the all-around team and individual events during the 2020 Tokyo Olympics this past summer. She experienced twisties, which caused her to become unfocused. However, Biles did end up returning to the competition and won the bronze in the balance beam event.

Meanwhile, Shiffrin shared on Twitter a touching message from her boyfriend and Norwegian alpine skier Aleksander Kilde, which features a snapshot of her on the ground with her skis nearby. “When you look at this picture, you can make up so many statements, meanings, and thoughts. Most of you probably look at it saying, ‘She has lost it.’ ‘She can’t handle the pressure.’ Or ‘what happened?’ Which makes me frustrated.”

Kilde goes on to say that all he sees is a top athlete doing what a top athlete does. “It’s part of the game and it happens. The pressure we all put on individuals in sports is enormous. So let’s give the same amount of support. It’s all about the balance and we are just normal human beings.”

Kilde went on to add that he loves the Winter Olympics athlete. Shiffrin responded to the message by tweeting, “My hope for every human is that they find another human who finds a way to love, understand, and heal them in the way that Aleksander Kilde has done and continues to for me.”

Mikaela Shiffrin Gives Emotional Post-Race Interview Following Winter Olympics Woes

During an interview with NBC News at the Winter Olympics in Beijing, Mikaela Shiffrin became emotional about her performance during the international games. “I think I just slipped. I mean I had every intention to go full gas and there wasn’t really space in the course to, I don’t know, to slip. Not even a little bit. I didn’t give myself space for that.”

The Winter Olympics athlete also stated in the past, that mentality led her to best skiing. “But today, I went out on the fifth gate.”

Shiffrin then reflected on her skiing career prior to the 2022 Winter Olympics. “Makes me second-guess, like, the last 15 years, everything I thought I knew about my own skiing, and slalom, and racing mentality. Just processing a lot for sure. And I feel really bad. There’s a lot more going on today than just my little situation, but I feel really bad for doing that. ”

Later in the day, Shiffrin reportedly shared, “I will try to reset again and maybe try to reset better this time. But I also don’t know how to do it better, because I just don’t. I’ve never been in this position before and I don’t know how to handle it. ”