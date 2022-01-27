sirius-xm-brings-back-neil-young-radio-channel-after-his-spotify-removal

Digital music service Spotify will no longer stream Neil Young’s music after the musician specifically asked for it. The news comes one day after Young announced he no longer wants his music on the streaming service. The reason for his request is because of Spotify’s relationship with podcast host Joe Rogan.

Rolling Stone originally reported Neil’s shocking statement before its removal from the musician’s website. Apparently, Young spoke with his managers and record label asking them to remove his music from Spotify because of the platform “spreading fake information about vaccines — potentially causing death to those who believe this disinformation spread by them.”

“I want you to let Spotify know immediately TODAY that I want all my music off their platform,” it read. “They can have Rogan or Young. Not both.”

What was Spotify’s response? They removed the entire Neil Young cataloge from their repertoire. The company says they’re honoring Young’s request.

Neil Young’s music will appear on SiriusXM for a limited time

SiriusXM joined the conversation announcing they will relaunch their own Neil Young Radio Channel featuring hits from the rocker’s catalogue. But, the Neil Young channel won’t be around forever. In fact, SiriusXM will allow the channel to return to its Deep Tracks for seven days, starting today. Additionally, the channel will be available for a month via the SXM App. A limited-time promotion of the service is currently offering listeners a free 24-hour trial period.

“When you have an opportunity to present an iconic artist still at the height of his creativity, you don’t hesitate to do it, again,” said Steve Blatter, Senior Vice President and General Manager, Music Programming at SiriusXM. Blatter’s statement as seen on the SiriusXM blog continues reading, “Outspoken, brave, and a true music icon, Neil Young is in a rare class of artists, and we are honored to collaborate with him to create a special audio experience for his fans.”

According to SiriusXM, Neil Young Radio came out in December for a limited time. The channel features music from Young’s entire catalogue including his time as a solo artist as well as from his days with fellow musicians, Buffalo Springfield and Crosby Stills Nash & Young. Additionally, Young fans will find rare tunes and exclusive interviews included on the channel. Songs from Young’s latest album Barn will also be available.