‘Six Feet Under’ Star Weighs In on Revival

One “Six Feet Under” star said she’d come back to the popular show if “it’s the right kind of revival.”

While several of the show’s stars went on to more prominent roles (Michael C. Hall, Peter Krause, Lauren Ambrose), there’s talk about bringing the show back, 20 years after its final episode.

Justina Machado, who starred in 42 episodes, would “absolutely” love to do it with the right kind of combination.

And with series creator Alan Ball rumored to be coming back, she may get her wish. Looper caught up with the actress’s feelings on a revival.

HBO Series’ Six Feet Under’ Was Groundbreaking

Machado’s show was a critic and fan hit back in the early 2000s. Over five seasons, the show won nine Primetime Emmy Awards. It also picked up Golden Globe Awards and Grammy Awards nominations.

The show focused on death and used dark humor to export the taboo subject. The Fisher family owned a funeral home, and the show took off from there.

While Hall went on to “Dexter” and recently reprised the role, other cast members are busy too. Krause currently appears on the Fox drama “9-1-1” while Ambrose is on the show “Servant.”

Machado, who played Vanessa, was the wife of Federico Diaz (Freddy Rodriguez). She currently stars in the animated “Ice Age Adventures of Buck Wild,” a Disney+ streaming show. The woman’s post- “Six Feet Under” credits are “Jane the Virgin,” “Queen of the South,” and the “One Day at a Time” reboot.

Though there are few details, Machado would love to rejoin the original cast with Ball leading the way. The 49-year-old woman could be among the stars coming back to revive the HBO hit. There’s no plot for the revival yet, but the TV network will air “Six Feet Under.”

Machado is keen on the show’s idea, saying there are probably more stories to tell with the HBO show. In the Looper interview, she said she felt the “One Day at a Time” revival worked well, too.

Though show fans thought the ending was “perfect,” she said she would “support whatever the team wanted to do.”

Machado To Do Amazon Show Based On Podcast

According to Collider, Machado recently signed up for “The Horror of Dolores Roach.” The thriller/dark comedy series tells the story of an ex-convict who goes to some extremes to keep her world stable.

Machado’s new eight-episode show comes from a podcast. When Amazon announced the show, they described it as a “contemporary Sweeney Todd-inspired tale of eat or be eaten.”

That sounds like it will keep the actress busy, but it seems like she’ll make “Six Feet Under” work if everything comes together just right.

Gloria Calderon (“One Day at a Time”) and Roxann Dawson (“Penny Dreadful: City of Angels“) directed the show’s pilot.