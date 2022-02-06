Sly Stallone Imagines What If His Daughter Followed in the ‘Rocky’ Mantle

Movie icon Sylvester Stallone humorously teased the next installment in the “Rocky” series, featuring “Roxana Balboa.”

“In Philly with One of [my] wonderful daughters [Sophia Stallone], Who is ready to play Rocky’s fictional daughter Roxana!” wrote Stallone on Instagram. “Just kidding, KeepPunching.” Stallone posted the caption alongside a phot of himself and Sophia posing with the statue of Rocky Balboa in Philadelphia.

Sophia Stallone is one of three daughters between Stallone and wife Jennifer Flavin. He is also father to two sons, Seargeoh and Sage, who passed away at 36. Of his children, only his daughter Sistine followed him into the world of acting. She starred in 47 Meters Down: Uncaged in 2019.

Of course, Stallone didn’t actually tease another installment in the series, though seeing him onscreen with his real-life daughter could be interesting. The latest installments in the franchise Creed and Creed II saw Rocky passing the mantle to Adonis Creed, son of his rival-turned-friend Apollo Creed. Each film was written by Stallone himself, as were the original Rocky films. Another sequel, Creed III, is slated for a 2022 release. Stallone appeared in the first two Creed movies, but announced that he will not star in a third.

Rocky Star Talks Sending Stallone to the Hospital

Another Rocky actor opened up about the urban legend surrounding his role in Rocky IV. Dolph Lundgren has long been believed to have sent Stallone to the hospital after filming a fight scene.

“I don’t know,” Lundgren responded to being asked if he sent Stallone to the hospital. “He keeps talking about it, so maybe he’s right. He did go to the hospital, but I don’t know whether it was my punches or the fact that he was so overworked as the director, actor and writer. We shot those 15 rounds over two or three weeks, eight or 12 hours a day, so you’re throwing thousands of punches. If you don’t connect, it looks a bit fake, but it doesn’t mean you want to hurt the other guy. But there were no hard feelings.”

Though their relationship was strained at first, the two actors have grown to be friends. Stallone and Lundgren have since worked together on the Expendables franchise, which reunites popular action stars.

“Ah, we laugh about it. We both got hit in the face in that picture,” Lundgren stated. “In those days there were no effects, so if you wanted a head shot when the sweat flies out of your hair and blood comes out of your mouth you had to shoot it. You had to do it. So we both had to take those shots but we joke about it sometimes.”